The EU, the new linchpin of the world trade order

Under President Donald Trump, the United States launched an attack on the rules-based multilateral trading system, repeatedly threatening to remove of the World Trade Organization (WTO), sabotaging its enforcement mechanism and blatantly violating its rules by arbitrarily imposing tariffs on all of the United States’ major trading partners and launching a trade war with China. Although President Joe Bidens has professed his commitment tomultilateralism, his administration has pursued many of Trump’s trade policies. With the world’s dominant power behaving like a rogue state in the trade regime, the WTO has been plunged into crisis.

A key question has been whether other states would have the will and capacity to lead initiatives to preserve the system. Attention has focused on China, the country widely regarded as the main hegemonic challenger to the United States. President Xi Jinping makes headlines word at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2017, defending free trade and economic globalization, was widely seen as a signal of China’s intention to step forward to fill the vacuum left by the United States in leadership.

Instead, however, it was not China but the European Union (EU) that took the most important concrete steps to address the crisis at the WTO and preserve and defend the founded multilateral trading system. on rules.

The entire WTO mechanism for applying world trade rules and resolving disputes is in jeopardy.

The most urgent threat to the WTO has come from the United States, which has disabled its dispute settlement mechanism by blocking Appellate Body appointments. the Appeals body effectively acts as a supreme court for world trade. It hears appeals from WTO trade disputes, with more than two-thirds of WTO disputes usually reaching the Appellate Body.

The United States has expressed its growing dissatisfaction with the Appellate Body over the past two decades. He accuses the Appellate Body of contempt of court and complains of having interpreted WTO rules in a way that goes against US interests. Under Trump, the United States began blocking all Appellate Body appointments, leaving it without a judge to adjudicate disputes, a practice that continued under the Biden administration.

Without a functioning appeals body, the losing country in a trade dispute can block a decision against it by simply filing an appeal. As a result, the entire WTO mechanism for applying world trade rules and resolving disputes is in jeopardy.

The EU has led efforts to address the Appellate Body crisis, leading the creation of an interim appeal mechanism, the Multi-Party Interim Appellate Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) to replace the now defunct Appellate Body. Indeed, the EU created an appeals body minus the United States, encompassing most of the world’s major trading powers and users of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism.

President Xi Jinping’s speech at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos was seen as a signal of China’s intention to move forward to fill the leadership vacuum left by the United States (World Economic Forum/ Valeriano Di Domenico / Flickr)

The MPIA aims to broadly replicate the practices and procedures of the Appellate Body. It will remain in place until a permanent solution to the Appellate Body crisis is found and the Appellate Body is fully operational again. The provisional appeal arrangement will only apply to participating states, but is open to all WTO members. A roster of arbitrators has already been established and so far more than 50 countries have agreed to participate.

China’s economic weight has undoubtedly made it an important partner in the MPIA. With the participation of China, the MPIA encompasses two of the world’s three largest economies, which helps to underline the isolation of the United States. But China is a follower rather than a leader in this EU-led initiative.

China has been a major beneficiary of the liberal trade order, which has helped fuel its remarkable economic boom. But successful leadership requires advancing initiatives capable of winning the support of other states. Despite its keen interest in maintaining the established trade order, China lacks the capacity to lead initiatives to preserve the system.

Thanks to its protectionist trade policies and the growing militarization of trade as an instrument of coercion against weaker states, China lacks credibility as an advocate of multilateralism, free trade and the rule of law. , which hinders its ability to advance initiatives or gain supporters. Instead, China’s actions are viewed with considerable suspicion and suspicion. Its commitment to the rules-based multilateral trading system is widely seen as only partial and self-serving, frequently violating WTO rules when it is in its best interests to do so.

The EU’s actions were akin to a battlefield medicine triage trying to patch up and save the rules-based multilateral trading system.

At a critical time in the future of the liberal trade order, the MPIA represents an important demonstration of EU leadership. With US hegemony openly hostile to multilateralism and the rules-based trading system, and actively blocking the functioning of the Appellate Body, the EU has entered a vacuum, successfully leading the MPIA as a means of maintaining a system. at two levels of independent judicial authorities. review in WTO disputes.

The MPIA is a key part of efforts to make world trade governance less dependent on US leadership and more resilient to US attempts to undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system. The EU is thus playing an important stabilizing role in the trading system amid an ongoing US assault. The EU’s actions are akin to a battlefield medicine triage trying to fix and save the rules-based multilateral trading system that has been actively attacked by US hegemony and to prevent US actions from breaking down. destroy the system. Ultimately, however, only time will tell if the WTO can actually be saved.