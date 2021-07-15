UFC 264 Injured Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, Megan Fox vs. Donald Trump





US actress Megan Fox has said former US President Donald Trump was received as a legend when he appeared at UFC 264 this weekend.

A pile of celebrities flocked to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take their seats ahead of the main event of UFC 264, where Dustin Poirier claimed his second victory over Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

The Irish superstar broke his leg horribly at the end of the first round and had to be stretched out of the hall.

Trump – a good friend of UFC boss Dana White – was in attendance, with resounding cheers and boos when he arrived ahead of the main co-event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

Fox posed for photos alongside machine musician Gun Kelly, and the couple sat in the same row as Trump, 75, which raised the Hollywood star mildly concerned for his safety.

“It was hectic, it was wild,” Fox told Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I’m actually a huge UFC fan. I have UFC Fight Pass and I know all the fighters and their stories.

“Every time it’s Conor, it’s always crazy.

“I was in a row with (Justin) Bieber, (Donald) Trump was also in my row.

“And I’ve never seen the Secret Service in person before. So he had about thirty secret services with him. He was a legend. This arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he walked in.

“I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I might get hurt because I’m next to where he is. is located. “So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was interested in.

“It was crazy.”

Fox is known for her roles in the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

American social media star Addison Rae, who rose to fame thanks to her dance videos on TikTok, and was one of the many famous faces in the crowd. Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, American musician Travis Barker, also followed the proceedings closely.

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr made an appearance in Las Vegas, while comedian Dave Chappelle also enjoyed fighting.

High-profile actors Miles Teller and Kit Harrington added to the high-level atmosphere.

Images later emerged of American actor Mel Gibson greeting Trump when they passed each other at UFC 264.

