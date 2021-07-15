A night to never forget

The failed 2016 coup attempt marks an important victory for the Turkish people, as it was the first time in the country’s history that a military takeover failed and democracy triumphed.

It has been five years since military tanks rolled over the bridges over the Bosphorus Strait and fighter jets fired at Turkish civilians. July 15 marks the fifth anniversary of a failed coup attempt that left a permanent mark on Turkey’s collective psyche, politics and diplomacy.

Around 250 people, many of them civilians, were killed and at least 2,000 injured as they clashed with a renegade group of armed soldiers loyal to the terrorist group FETO. They came in armored vehicles, firing machine guns at their compatriots.

Anyone who was in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and home to awe-inspiring Ottoman palaces and beautiful mosques, will talk about the fear the low-flying F-16 jets hit their hearts as they breached the sound barrier. .

But despite these fears, thousands of people flocked to the streets of major cities, including the capital Ankara, because they did not want them.

When it became apparent that a group of soldiers wanted to dislodge a democratically elected government, tens of thousands of Turks came out of their homes around midnight to protest the attempted coup.

They fought in key locations in Istanbul and Ankara, clashing with coup plotters on bridges, outside parliament and other important locations. Protesters resisted with anything they could get their hands on – stones, signposts and even shoes. Shocking cellphone recordings have been circulating on social media: a civilian was hit by a tank while standing in front of him; a woman was shot in cold blood; police commandos, including many policewomen, lost their lives defending their posts and their headquarters.

The coup plotters bombed the parliament building in Ankara and attacked the life of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who barely managed to survive what many see as an assassination or kidnapping plot.

In the weeks following the failed coup, Turkish prosecutors gathered evidence confirming that the betrayal was instigated by cult leader Fethullah Gulen, the leader of the terrorist group FETO.

Turkey’s politics and history have been marred by multiple coups. Its first democratically elected leader, former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, was executed by the junta in 1961, after the country’s first military coup.

In 2016, it was a different people that a faction of the military faced. The Turkish public fought hard for democracy and saw its benefits in the form of rapid economic development, expansion of infrastructure, construction of subways and improvement of public transport. The country had a lot at stake on the night of July 15.

Yet Turkey’s challenge in the face of adversity has not been appreciated by some of its closest friends – governments that never tire of commemorating the Tank Man in Tiananmen Square have conveniently ignored the sacrifice of civilians. Turkish.

Turkey’s Western allies, including its NATO partners, have been too slow to condemn the coup – a fact Joe Biden, who was then U.S. vice president, acknowledged during his visit to Turkey a month after the coup.

For Ankara, which played an important role in the fight against Daesh (IS) and took on the heavy burden of housing millions of Syrian refugees, the silence on the failed coup was nothing less than a betrayal.

In the months since the failed coup attempt, as Turkish prosecutors and courts began to indict the coup plotters, some European lawmakers began to worry about the rights of the accused. This further infuriated the Turkish leadership.

It was around this time that Turkey recalibrated its foreign policy and Ankara began to rebalance its relations with Moscow.

The United States, which has been Turkey’s traditional ally since the end of World War II, has done little to investigate Gulen, who continues to live in the state of Pennsylvania, his vast network. companies in the United States without being discouraged.

For its part, Turkey claims to have provided all the necessary evidence to Washington to initiate legal proceedings against the leader of FETO.

Despite the lack of support from Western allies, the Turkish people have shown remarkable determination in defending their democracy.

For millions of Turks, rising up in an unprecedented way against the mutinous soldiers meant that they had collectively sent a message: the one who says never again!

Source: TRT World