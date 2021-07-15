PM Modi to address nation on World Youth Skills Day 2021, will announce around 75 Jan Shikshan Sansthans





PM Modi to address nation on World Youth Skills Day 2021 | Photo credit: Representative image Highlights PM Modi will address the nation today at 10:45 am on World Youth Skills Day 2021. He would announce the newly sanctioned 75 Jan Shikshan Sansthan. Memoranda of understanding will also be signed between JSS and NIOS and between NCVET and Digi Locker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today on World Youth Skills Day 2021. This address will take place at 10:45 am, as it is also the 6th anniversary of the Skill India mission. . During the remarks, Prime Minister Modi will also announce about 75 newly sanctioned Jan Shikshan Sansthans. These Jan Shikshan Sansthans, JSS help deliver vocational training programs to multiple beneficiaries at minimum cost and infrastructure. Along with the announcement of 75 newly sanctioned JSS, there will also be the virtual launch of a portal specifically designed for JSS. This will be followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, a Memorandum of Understanding between Jan Shikshan Sansthans and the National Institute of Open Education, NIOS. Targeting the youth of the country, today’s address will also see an announcement of blended learning courses through the launch of a booklet. This will be followed by a launch of the program of 57 new industry courses by the Directorate General for Training (DGT) and congratulations from the Toppers of the 2018-20 academic session of the DGT. Many of these initiatives are carried out through collaborative efforts. In addition to the MoU between JSS and NIOS, another MoU will be signed between the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and Digi Locker. Many dignitaries will honor this occasion such as AM Naik, President of the National Skill Development Corporation and Group President, Larsen & Toubro Ltd; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship; Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and video messages from State Competence Ministers. About Skill India Mission and Jan Shikshan Sansthans Skill India Mission is an initiative launched by the government to train over 40 million Indians in various industry-related jobs. The vision is to create an empowered workforce by 2022 through various training programs and courses. Jan Shiksha Sansthans aims to provide vocational training to illiterate, neo-literate as well as school dropouts in rural areas, identifying skills that might be relevant to the market in this region. JSS’s objective is to economically raise this Rurla population by providing it with training in essential skills and by enabling local trades to develop and create new opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/education/article/pm-modi-to-address-nation-on-world-youth-skills-day-2021-will-announce-about-75-jan-shikshan-sansthans/785177 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos