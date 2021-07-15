Read the bizarre FCC complaints filed by Trump supporters against “SNL”





Donald Trump supporters really, really don’t like “Saturday Night Live.”

The NBC variety show has been the subject of threats of cancellation or backlash from the Federal Communications Commission since roughly the first broadcast in the mid-1970s. But anger complaints have escalated since Donald Trump became president in 2016.

Unsurprisingly, many Trump supporters do not approve of the way their beloved leader is displayed on television, and they have been very quick to let the FCC know. Approximately 360 pages of anonymous grievances from “SNL” viewers dating back to 2017 have been posted on Government Attic, thanks to FOIA requests. And wow, they’re a doozy.

One person writing in “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels “Lauren Michaels,” which leaves us wondering if he has a long-lost twin sister hidden from the public. The same person called “SNL” a “once enjoyable TV show”.

Most are just outraged that Trump and his cabinet have been the butt of mean jokes, and have called on the FCC to make sure “SNL” plays well. Someone from Fate, Texas, felt that Trump’s Secret Service should have been allowed to approve the “SNL” scripts before they were released.

“Comcast-owned stations continue to slander President Trump and shows like SNL refer to the potential for assassination and the fact that the president will not live longer than two years (without specifying why). These activities are not only uncivil towards our president, but border on treason and can potentially incite an unstable person to commit these acts ”, they declared. “I think the Secret Service should visit the writers of the show to check out these offensive scripts and assess whether the writers are promoting evil in the president.” It’s high time this bullshit stopped. I will no longer watch or purchase any shows or products associated with Comcast and its affiliates.

We scanned them all and noted that one of the most common objections beyond anti-Trump content has to do with the use of “damn” in particular.

It’s one of those swear words that used to be clean enough to be used on TV without being censored, unlike more visceral obscenities like, well, you know what they are. But some “SNL” viewers were furious that the word had been used repeatedly over the years because, in their opinion, “the holy name of God has been taken in vain.”

There was also a healthy dose of racist content from Trump’s MAGA crowd, especially from people who thought Weekend Update anchor Michael Che using “cracker” to describe white people was just as racist as anyone. one using the word n ​​(which appears in several complaints). This is certainly not the case, but angry messages claiming that “racial slurs” was being used on television have still poured in.

“The Saturday Night Live segment called the President of the United States a“ cracker. ”It’s a racist term to describe a white person and was uttered by a black presenter for the show who continued to speak in a confrontational manner. A complainant from Montgomery, Ny. Wrote in 2017.

One complainant explicitly asked “SNL” to publicly apologize for using “cracker” on television, which, well, they didn’t and surely won’t.

Dave Chappelle did not appeal to many pro-Trump viewers. One person called their monologue a “hate crime” and we’re going to assume that person has never faced a true hate crime directly in their life.

Then out of nowhere there was an objection to “SNL” making fun of allergies. Yes, allergies.

The opening episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday January 25, 2020. The scene was set up in Hell and Mr. Peanut was in Hellone of his lines was he was in Hell for toppling a group of freshmen, ”a person from Sherburn, Minnesota, told the FCC.

They continued, “This is serious business and shouldn’t be used as a joke because every 3 minutes someone in America is sent to the ER with allergies. I am the voice of 32 million Americans with food allergies. My oldest child is a first grader with an airborne peanut allergy.

Of course, there were also few complaints about the skit “Superspreader Event” from last October’s episode hosted by Chris Rock, where Ego Nwodim played a character interviewed on local news named Edith Puthie (if you are confused by this one, just find a calm spot and say it out loud).

“SNL took the parody far too far into the realm of disgusting obscenity that appears at 8 p.m. on the West Coast on October 3, 2020, with the use of innuendo names such as Edith Puthie and many other names that weren’t funny just rude, “one person from Beverly Hills said. “The names used were obscene, disgusting and not funny. Please investigate and well to deter such stupid and obscene content. I don’t want a response, I just want to report and have the FCC do something !! ”

Check out more wild, wacky, and downright indignant material here.

“SNL” will enter its 47th season this fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/read-trump-supporters-360-pages-of-complaints-to-fcc-over-snl-from-assassination-potential-to-hate-crime/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos