The RI brings together the spirit of recovery Recover stronger at the G20

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– President Joko Widodo invites the world to recover and recover together from the Covid-19 pandemic. This spirit is also the mission of Indonesia during the presidency of the G20 next year with the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Indeed, to emerge from this global pandemic, we need collective leadership for the recovery and the achievement of inclusive growth.

“Let’s build trust and solidarity to achieve common goals. This spirit will also be carried by Indonesia to the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 next year with the theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Here we will put forward the spirit of global collective leadership for the resumption of the pandemic, ”Jokowi said in a statement. High Level Forum of the United Nations Economic Social Council (ECOSOC), Tuesday (13/7/2021).

He also said that even though the pandemic was not over, there was still a need to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among countries in the face of various challenges. This must be done in order to achieve the goal of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

In addition, he expressed four thoughts related to efforts to achieve the SDGs and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. First, getting the world to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. This effort can be made with a vaccine which is the hope of accelerating the world’s exit from this health crisis.

For this reason, it is necessary to ensure fair and equitable access to vaccinations by all countries. The reason is that the current gap in access to vaccines is still very wide. Indonesia is also promoting the achievement of equal access to vaccines for all countries, including through a dose-sharing mechanism through Covax facilities.

“Meeting the need for multilateral vaccine financing, increasing global vaccine production, including through the TRIPS waiver, strengthening the global vaccine supply chain, including removing export barriers and material barriers raw materials, and increase the diversification and volume of vaccine production, including in developing countries, ”Jokowi said.

Second, to increase attention and assistance to vulnerable groups. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the health sector and the economy, so assistance is needed for vulnerable groups feeling the severe effects of the economic downturn.

He stressed that all levels of society were affected by the pandemic, especially for vulnerable groups. This makes social security and protection an important part of efforts to recover from the pandemic.

“In Indonesia, we allocated US $ 28.5 billion for social assistance. No less than 9.8 million micro-enterprises have received business continuity assistance, ”he said.

Third, the global economy must recover together for a wider impact. Jokowi revealed that several countries around the world have experienced positive growth, but it will only be beneficial if it occurs simultaneously. According to him, the cogs of the world economy must be set in motion without compromising the health aspect.

According to him, the acceleration of the economic recovery must be done by prioritizing health and sustainable development.

“Going forward, we must encourage investment in a resilient, fair and green recovery. Support from developed countries for the transition to a green economy in developing countries must be strengthened. More sustainable, inclusive and pro-poor development must be the foundation, ”Jokowi said.

Fourth, strengthen global partnerships. The principle of “nobody left behind” must be realized in tangible form so that recovery from the pandemic and economic growth can be more inclusive. Jokowi encourages all countries to commit to avoiding the “me first” policy.

He also pointed out that Indonesia’s commitment to the SDGs has not abated even in the midst of a pandemic. Although Jokowi has acknowledged that the various progress made so far has also been eroded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, there are currently 255 million people who have lost their jobs, 110 million people have returned to poverty and 83 to 132 million people are at risk of hunger and malnutrition.

Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia has also submitted its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on SDG achievements.

“Indonesia’s VNR should be a contribution to the world for a stronger joint recovery so that the world can have a much better future,” Jokowi said.

