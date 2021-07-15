Beijing’s New Quest for Central Control of Chinese Applications

On June 30, Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi raised $ 4.4 billion on the U.S. stock markets, the second-largest overseas listing of a Chinese company, after issuing 25 billion shares. dollars from e-commerce colossus Alibaba in 2014. Two days later, the Chinese government ordered all app stores nationwide to remove the Didi app.

Beijing says it is investigating Didi for violating data privacy and national security laws. The allegation is that Didi shared personal and sensitive data collected from hundreds of millions of its drivers and users (including government movements and Communist Party officials) with the United States. Two other recently-listed companies in the United States are also surveyed: Full Truck Alliance, known as Chinas Uber for trucks, and recruiting site Boss Zhipin.

Xi Jinping is the supreme head of the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People’s Liberation Army. The Chinese live under a surveillance regime unprecedented in history. Almost every move they make is watched and recorded. The only frontier Xi had not fully tamed so far was the Chinese private sector and the billionaires it spawned. But their time, he had perhaps decided, had come.

The crackdown began with the Ant group promoted by Alibaba. Ant is a spectacular company. In just six years, it has grown to become the world’s most valued fintech company, the largest money market fund on the planet, and in 2020 it processed more payment transactions ($ 17.6 trillion) that Mastercard and Visa combined. In China, Alibaba founder Jack Ma was a popular hero. Ant has scheduled the largest share issue in history, worth $ 34.4 billion, in November 2020, to be listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

In September, Beijing issued strict guidelines that would actually regulate Ant more like a bank than a fintech company. Mom was furious. Speaking at a conference, he called the Chinese financial institution a club for the elderly, “accused the big banks of having a pawnshop mentality” and said: We cannot regulate the future with yesterday’s means.

The die was cast. Ma and her senior staff have been called in for what Communist jargon calls re-education. A few days before the opening of the Ant share issue, the government canceled it.

In all fairness, Beijing might have had enough economic reasons to do so. Ant’s gigantic consumer credit business, through a three-minute automated process, had approved loans for millions of borrowers, most of whom likely would have had their loan applications rejected by a standard bank, and brought banks to disburse these loans, charging management fees. about 2.8%. Ant didn’t have the skin in the game, she collected her fees, while the banks assumed all credit risk. This could have led to a bubble, the bursting of which would have plunged the Chinese banking sector into crisis.

The Ant offering had been 870 times oversubscribed with $ 2.8 trillion in orders coming solely from retail investors in China. If Ant were publicly traded, her price could have plunged, now that she had to obey strict banking regulations and would be treated like a bank stock, not a tech star. Banks typically attract much lower valuations than tech companies pretty much everywhere.

There might be a Sino-American angle here. U.S. regulators have threatened to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets for refusing to comply with mandatory audit and disclosure rules for all U.S. listed companies. According to reports, Didi and the two other companies under investigation for national security concerns have been asked by Beijing to register in Hong Kong instead of the United States. Ant’s initial public offering (IPO) was touted as the crowning glory of Chinese fintech, “and its listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong was meant to tell the world that China no longer needs US capital markets. But a post-IPO the tanking of Ant stock would have been embarrassing.

Beijing may have been compelled to act, although it may not have gone straight to the murder if it did not want to show Ma in his stead as well. A big head had to roll for the hierarchy of power to be clear for Chinese billionaires. In the north, south, east, west and center, the Party is the leader of all, ”Xi said.

On July 10, CPC spokesperson Global Times reported on a broad draft of rules for cybersecurity reviews for domestic internet companies that seek listings overseas. Companies with information on more than one million users in China must undergo regulatory review before applying for an overseas IPO is) another crucial step in China’s efforts to ensure data security amid growing risks from the United States as it continues to crack down on Chinese companies. The national security investigations of Didi and the other two companies could be a warning. Companies planning a New York IPO will now need government clearance, preceded by careful scrutiny.

The recent movements may serve another key purpose: full control of the data lying with these companies. Hard-line supporters are already demanding complete nationalization of data. The logic is that the tech giants owe a lot to government support, from loan cancellations to the ban on Western competition. The reward for this kindness, they say, should be the data companies collect.

China may be on the eve of a new financial system with Xi Jinping’s characteristics. Jack Ma, meanwhile, would spend his time painting. A business partner told CNBC his designs were pretty good.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor-in-chief of Financial Express and founder-editor of Open and Swarajya magazines.

