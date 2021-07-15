Electric motorcycles – Journal – DAWN.COM





THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underlines strong pressure from his government towards reducing vehicle emissions, led by the adoption of electric vehicles as part of its approved EV 2020-2025 policy. Last year. The policy, which offers numerous tax incentives to manufacturers of electric vehicles, targets a robust electric vehicle market with a 30 and 90% share in passenger vehicles, heavy trucks and buses by 2030 and 2040. The policy Prime Minister called the launch a futuristic milestone. , claiming that promoting electric mobility is part of a larger initiative to make the country clean and green. Indeed, support for a wider and earlier adoption of electric vehicles has increased since electric vehicles entered the limelight following the announcement of the electric vehicle policy and the arrival of Chinese automakers on the market. the Pakistani market.

There can be two opinions that Pakistan should play its part in mitigating the climate impact of vehicle emissions. But, at the same time, the broader goal of promoting cleaner transport should not let the growing enthusiasm for the potential of electric vehicles or their public appeal affect the ability of policy makers to appreciate issues as important as the problems. safety, range anxiety, disposal of batteries, etc. involved in the production and adoption of electric motorcycles powered by low speed lead acid batteries instead of high speed lithium ion batteries. While using the former, which are more readily available and cost effective, will help manufacturers keep their product prices low, it can result in higher operating costs due to frequent battery replacements. The lead-acid battery powering two-wheelers, the main source of mobility for middle-class families across Pakistan, is of interest to investors. But the government should keep in mind that China was forced to change its policy in 2019 to move towards international safety standards, after years of waste generation, and phase out battery-powered electric motorcycles. lead-acid because of their low capacity and efficiency, depth of discharge and reduced life. In India, electric motorcycles represent only a negligible fraction of its two-wheeler market. The market share of those powered by lithium-ion batteries is even smaller due to the higher cost of the batteries. Unless there is a breakthrough in battery technology, electric motorcycles are unlikely to replace their internal combustion engine counterparts. Until then, we may only see a negligible transition to electric two-wheeler mobility.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 July 2021

