Covid lockdown: Nicola Sturgeon listens to scientists as Boris Johnson puts economy on people’s lives Professor Harry Burns





Why are we moving slower? This is probably because the Scottish government pays more attention to scientific and medical advice while in England the economy matters more than the lives of people. Yes, the immunization program has had a huge impact, but it is not quite finished. There are still a lot of young people and a good number of elderly people who should be vaccinated if we are to achieve maximum protection. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter A colleague who works in emergency care in England recently told me about the significant number of patients in their 20s and pregnant women admitted to his hospital every day. Some cases have even been vaccinated. In addition, he took care of the invisible victims of the pandemic. These are the people with potentially curable diseases who could not be admitted for treatment when they presented their first symptoms. We must continue to suppress the virus to allow recovery of care for other diseases. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Analysis: Nicola Sturgeon walks away from Boris Johnson’s “Freedom Day” The Prime Minister’s statement on Monday was confused and inconsistent in its broad lines of public health policy. He said it was not Freedom Day, stressed the need for caution and said life will not return to where it was before Covid. He said he “expects” masks to be worn in crowded indoor public places. He then contradicted those sentiments by removing all legal requirements to do what he urged the public to do. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5%"/> Covid is spreading fastest among young people who need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible to allow society to responsibly reopen more (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images) In an interview with the BBC, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Council, compared this approach to the government reporting more road accidents due to speed, then removing speed limits altogether and just hoping that people take personal responsibility for safe driving! We are currently seeing about 2,000 new hospital admissions per day while a few weeks ago admissions were down to about 100 each day. While the Delta variant is less likely to cause fatal illness, some patients will die and many survivors will carry the risk of a long Covid. This is a condition in which the body produces antibodies against its own tissues. Damage can occur in all major organs. Damage to the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin and brain tissue has all been reported. Not only will more people become seriously ill from these illnesses and some will die, but many others who have waited even longer than a year for treatment for other illnesses will have their treatment further delayed. I’ve heard on TV that there is never a good time to remove restrictions. Removing the restrictions at a time when the incidence of illness and hospitalization is increasing makes absolutely no sense. The infection spreads faster among young people. We need to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible. We can then open the company in a responsible and sensible way. Scotland and Wales are both more cautious than England. This caution is fully justified by the evidence. We are unlikely to ever eradicate coronavirus infections, just as we never eradicated the flu after the 1918 pandemic. We will likely have to learn to live with it. But we can learn to live with it safely. Sir Harry Burns is Professor at the University of Strathclyde and former Chief Medical Officer for Scotland A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

