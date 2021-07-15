Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to finalize preferential trade deal – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreed on Wednesday to finalize a bilateral preferential trade agreement (ACP) within three months to further increase the volume of bilateral trade.

At the 6th meeting of the Uzbek-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC) held in Tashkent, the two sides agreed to form joint working groups on agriculture, agricultural technologies. information, education and mining sectors to strengthen cooperation, said a press release released here.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov and Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood.

Mr. Umarzakov thanked Pakistan for bringing the relationship with Uzbekistan to a level of strategic partnership.

Imran begins two-day visit to Central Asian country today

They both agreed that the Trans-Afghanistan Corridor that connected Uzbekistan and Pakistan would play an important role in improving bilateral trade between the two countries.

The parties agreed to deepen their partnership in the field of industrial cooperation, in particular by organizing joint ventures in the field of the textile industry, assembly of agricultural machinery, processing and packaging of fruits and vegetables.

It was decided to deepen cooperation in the sectors of energy and minerals, agriculture, transport and communications, labor, education, tourism, science and technology, technology parks, housing and municipal services, interurban collaborations, standards, meteorology, culture and youth.

They recognized the importance of closer collaboration for post-Covid recovery in order to sustainably recover through technology, innovation and economic partnership, aiming at increased economic diversification, sustainable growth, strengthening of supply chain resilience and strong regulatory environments. It was also agreed to develop banking links in order to create favorable conditions for the further development of bilateral trade.

At the same time, two countries agreed to organize specialized Uzbek-Pakistani exhibitions (Made in Uzbekistan / Made in Pakistan) in Tashkent and Islamabad to promote a wide range of export products and facilitate the attraction of leading companies. in pharmaceutical, textile and leather, production of construction materials and agricultural industries and transport and logistics services of the two countries.

Amin Ahmed in Rawalpindi adds: Pakistan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day official visit to Tashkent starting Thursday.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mrziyoyev invited Mr. Khan who will be accompanied by a delegation of high-level companies. The wide-ranging talks between the two leaders will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the prime minister’s office said in a press release. The Prime Minister will address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. On the sidelines of the forum, business-to-business meetings are also planned.

In April this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev held a virtual summit meeting to discuss the joint promotion of the trans-Afghan railway construction project, increase turnover, strengthen cooperation between the main companies and companies of the two countries, resumption of air traffic, development of interregional contacts, cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

At the end of the summit, the two leaders agreed to sign joint documents in the political, commercial-economic, transport-communications and education fields.

Mr. Khan will also participate in the International Conference on Regional Connectivity in Central and South Asia: Challenges and Opportunities.

The conference will bring together ministers and senior representatives from Central and South Asia as well as other important countries, international organizations, financial institutions, think tanks and academics.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 July 2021

