Politics
The fragile facade of Vladimir Putin Russia
High carbon steel is strong but brittle, super tough but susceptible to shattering under sudden impact. Mild or mild steel is ductile, prone to bending but less likely to break. The two metals are a useful metaphor for the contrasting properties of democratic and authoritarian governments.
The rich democracies of the world have become distorted in recent times. A look at the Republican Party’s voter suppression initiatives shows that America still carries the distortions of Donald Trump’s presidency. In Europe, the populists have launched a myriad of assaults on pluralist values and norms. And yet, distorted as they may have been, the institutions of democracy have shown themselves to be flexible enough to withstand the blows.
As for the autocrats, Vladimir Poutine remains in the Kremlin; The Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan still occupies his palace which looks like Versailles in Ankara; and in Beijing, the all-but-name Emperor Xi Jinping has become increasingly confrontational in his drive to dismantle the international order designed by the West. But then it is the nature of their rule that the autocrats are all-powerful until they are rendered powerless.
A British diplomat once told me about his apprenticeship in the Soviet office of the Foreign Office. It was the early 1980s and the Soviet Union seemed to be at the height of its military might. Seen from the west, the Soviet system of state economic planning was unsustainable. On the other hand, the unchallenged working hypothesis was that it would last forever. The same conflicting expectations often describe Putin’s Western view of Russia.
This month the Russian government released its update National security strategy. Anyone who has shown a fleeting interest in the Kremlin worldview will know the general direction. Nationalist autocrats need enemies abroad to justify political repression at home, and the Russian president has long found his in the west.
Thus, a besieged Russia was surrounded by a hostile United States and its NATO allies. Enemy forces – some of which, including the United States, are now officially referred to as “hostile states” – are moving their armies closer to the national border. Washington deploys its international financial might against Moscow. Western economic sanctions are an integral part of this multifaceted attack on the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia.
The threat, the document continues, goes beyond the military and economic framework. The attack is cultural and civilizational. Westerners propagate social and moral attitudes that “contradict the traditions, beliefs and beliefs of the peoples of the Russian Federation”. The country must be defended against foreign ideologies and values.
If it needed confirmation, it is not the analysis of a Russian leader who is now seeking a fundamental change in relations with the West. His recent meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva may have reframed the relationship with Washington, but it didn’t reset it.
However, Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, detects an important addition to the last strategy – recognition of threats both inside and outside. They include poor economic performance, heavy dependence on oil and gas, unfavorable demographics and lagging technologies. According to Trenin’s account: “Russia’s leaders now have every reason to turn in on themselves to remedy the glaring weaknesses, imbalances and inequalities of the country’s internal situation. “
Add in the rampant corruption that begins with the Kremlin and you have the explanation for Putin’s fear of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Foreigners cannot be blamed for state corruption or the declining standard of living. And the decarbonization energy supply will soon begin to cap the flow of money into the Kremlin coffers from oil and gas.
The temptation is to think that we may be back in the 1980s – that the cracks are about to grow into cracks that will someday bring down the current system. In my opinion, this is premature. Putin’s only concern is the preservation of his own power. He will gladly steal the future of Russia in order to safeguard his own position. That’s what he’s doing by throwing his lot with Xi’s China – he’ll be gone before Russia pays the price.
The equal and opposite error, however, is to believe that the trajectory of the authoritarian states of the world is fixed. The autocrats, with their elaborate Potemkin facades, understand well the fragility of their rule. Even for Emperor Xi, repression is as much a measure of fear as it is an instrument of control. The big question is that of timing. Like high carbon steel, these diets will hold their shape until the moment they break.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/52af1d80-f725-453c-84f9-01cdefd3462a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]