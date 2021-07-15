Prime Minister Modi has inflated his cabinet, it’s time to reorganize the bureaucracy for the new India





At the G-20 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting in Italy on June 28-29, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had what in diplomatic parlance are called withdrawal meetings with 14 ministers and five heads of international organizations. Diplomats at the meetings said all other ministers wanted to meet with India’s foreign minister but could not be accommodated even if back-to-back meetings were held. While Indian crooks are entitled to their views, the point is that India was the flavor of the day at the G-20 ministerial meeting as countries wanted to have the Indian perspective on raging topics like Taliban military conquest of Afghanistan, vaccines, Indo-Pacific, China, commerce, resilient global supply chains and terrorism. It is quite evident that on a global scale India is a great place and can come out on top if it can make good use of its position. At the G-20, countries were convinced India would emerge from the second wave of the pandemic but worried about its economic recovery as if they were invested in India’s success. India’s story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained credibility after the Indian military firmly opposed the PLA in eastern Ladakh and decided not to give up an inch. space to aggressive China in 2020. This was done after Prime Minister Modi personally invested in the bilateral agreement. relations with China through informal summits with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan and Chennai in previous years. This is practically a repeat of the Pakistan model in Modi 1.0. That the Prime Minister wants to prepare India for pole position is also evident in the massive Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7 with as many as 12 sitting ministers having been sacked and untested professional faces tasked with key positions. Since Prime Minister Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah are political animals and 24/7 workaholics, there is no room for laxity or relaxation. for new ministers. Gone are the days when cabinet ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004) could afford an afternoon nap and socialization. Today it is a 24/7 government with the Prime Minister himself in post-combustion and there is hardly any room for latecomers in the government or the party. . Innovation in politics and governance is valued and ready-made solutions to national security issues are discussed and implemented. While Prime Minister Modi has managed to keep his cabinet and his party in shape for times to come, he faces a final challenge from the bureaucracy, which is steeped in colonial heritage and past governments. . The three alphabets after the bureaucrat’s name define his tribe and silo. Despite repeated efforts and advice from the Prime Minister himself in public and in Parliament, India’s bureaucracy is still process-oriented, not results-oriented. Much like the Indian army, the bureaucracy does not believe in team spirit and is ready to wage inter-ministerial wars to protect its territory. Left to them, they will delay the implementation of the very decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi. And examples of this are very well known on Raisina Hill. The belief that an average term of a public servant lasts at least six times longer than a five-year government term. Keep spinning the file with colored flags marked X or Y is the mantra of the majority of bureaucrats. The age-old practice of forcing retired officers to lobby for or against a government decision by writing open letters to the prime minister has now refined itself into an art form. If India is to grow and meet the challenge of China’s rapid growth, its bureaucratic architecture must be reorganized for decisive implementation of government policies. Bureaucracy and the corruption that accompanies it must be removed for the country to properly take advantage of its position in the world. Prime Minister Modi has reshuffled his cabinet, now he needs to fundamentally change his bureaucracy. You cannot run a Ferrari on a Morris Minor engine.

