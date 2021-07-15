Chinese economy grows 7.9% in Q2, weathering virus shock

The Chinese economy grew 7.9% from a year earlier during the April-June period, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of expansion, official data showed on Thursday, noting that the Asian power has steadily overcome the shock of the coronavirus.

Since the increase in new infections apparently peaked at the end of February last year, China, dubbed ‘the factory of the world’, has shown signs of a V-shaped economic recovery with increased business activity and a rebound in retail sales.

In the first three months of 2021, the world’s second-largest economy recorded its strongest quarterly expansion on record, up 18.3% from the previous year. China was also the only major economy to show positive growth in 2020.

The economic outlook, however, has turned bleak, as continuing tensions with the United States over trade and human rights issues as well as spikes in global materials prices threaten production and markets. term investments, analysts said.

Beijing still disagrees with Washington on several issues, including tariff barriers, its alleged human rights violations, Taiwan and Hong Kong, weighing on trade from China to the United States, the world’s largest market. .

Earlier this week, the United States stepped up its warning to companies with supply chain and investment links in China’s far west Xinjiang region, citing the risk of association with serious violations alleged human rights and forced labor there.

Some other democratic nations have also started imposing sanctions or taking similar action against China, accusing the communist-led government of committing “genocide” in Xinjiang. Such moves could slow down the activities of Chinese companies.

The leaders of President Xi Jinping have always maintained that Xinjiang’s detention camps are vocational training centers created to preventively fight terrorism and religious extremism.

At the same time, sharp increases in commodity and commodity prices following a global economic rebound could make Chinese companies reluctant to boost investment and production.

The recent tightening of government regulations on the country’s IT giants, aimed at curbing their monopolistic behavior and disorderly capital expansion, would hamper innovation in China’s high-tech industry, which could also hamper economic growth.

So far, the Chinese economy has been on a stable recovery path thanks to bootstrap policies such as providing sufficient funds to the money markets.

In the first half of this year, retail sales of consumer goods jumped 23.0%, while investment in fixed assets, excluding rural households, rose 12.6%.

China’s industrial production rose 15.9%, as the total value of exports climbed 28.1%.

During the April-June 2020 period, the country’s economy grew only 3.2% after falling 6.8% in the first three months of the year, when the virus, detected for the first time in the central city of Wuhan, raged in China.

Following the spread of the virus, China has severely restricted the movements of its 1.4 billion people to prevent further infections, dealing a heavy blow to consumer spending, jobs and trade at all levels.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said the country’s economy during the first half of the year maintained its growth momentum, but expressed suspicion about the outlook.

“The epidemic continues to mutate on a global scale and external instabilities and uncertainties abound. At home, the economic recovery is unbalanced and more efforts are needed to consolidate the bases for a steady resumption of development”, a- he declared.

“We will keep the performing economy within an appropriate range, steadily advance high-quality development and spare no effort to achieve the goals and tasks of the whole year for economic and social development,” the office added.

At this year’s National People’s Congress session in March, the country’s parliament, China set an annual gross domestic product target of “over 6 percent” for 2021, marking such a target for the first time. In two years.