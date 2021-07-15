Border sealed as Taliban capture Afghan border town – Journal





Imran invites Karzai to conference Afghan flag removed from Friendship Gate Additional troops deployed along border

QUETTA: Pakistan sealed its border with Afghanistan on Wednesday after Taliban militants wrested control from Afghan forces in the border town of Wesh, located opposite the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

According to sources in Chaman, the Taliban took control of Wesh after heavy fighting on Tuesday evening, although Afghan government forces used gunships in an attempt to defend their positions.

The Friendship Gate on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been closed on both sides, stopping all kinds of trafficking and human movement across the border, the sources said.

They said Taliban militants removed Afghanistan’s national flag from the top of the Friendship Gate and other places in Wesh and hoisted the Taliban banner instead.

Wesh Mandi, who is of great importance to Afghan trade with Pakistan and other countries in addition to commercial activities, has been captured by the Taliban, an official in the Shaman administration told Dawn, citing information flowing in. his city.

Pakistani authorities have put their forces on high alert along the border and have deployed additional troops in the border region to avoid untoward incidents, the sources said.

Large numbers of Afghan nationals, including women and children, are stranded in Chaman due to the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on both sides.

However, despite heavy shootings during the night, no one has been taken to Chaman for treatment so far.

About 500 Afghans, including patients who came to Chaman for treatment earlier, are now waiting to return to their hometown in Afghanistan, official sources said, adding that due to the closure of hundreds of trucks and vehicles longs carrying goods in transit and other items to Afghanistan was also struck in Chaman.

No vehicles or people are allowed to cross the border on both sides, a Levies Force official said.

The situation in Chaman was normal on Wednesday, but last night there was a lot of panic as loud explosions were heard throughout the night, a resident said.

A video released by the Taliban showed their white flag with verses flying instead of the Afghan flag above the Friendship Gate at the Wesh-Chaman border post, Reuters added.

After two decades of brutality by Americans and their puppets, this gate and the Spin Boldak neighborhood have been captured by the Taliban, a fighter said on camera.

Strong resistance from the Mujahedin and its people forced the enemy to leave this area. As you can see, this is the flag of the Islamic Emirate …

The passage, in the Spin Boldak district, south of southern Afghanistan’s main city, Kandahar, is the landlocked country’s second busiest entry point and the main trade artery between its vast southwest region and Pakistani seaports. Data from the Afghan government indicates that the road is used by 900 trucks per day.

Afghan officials said government forces pushed back the Taliban and controlled the district. But civilians and Pakistani officials said the Taliban still controlled the border crossing.

The Taliban have seized in recent days other important border posts in the provinces of Herat, Farah and Kunduz in the north and west. The control of border posts allows the Taliban to collect income, said Shafiqullah Attai, president of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment in the capital Kabul.

Islamist militants, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until their ouster in 2001 by US forces following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, have since fought to overthrow the Western-backed government. in Kabul.

US President Joe Biden has announced he will withdraw all US troops by August, and US forces left their main base in the country two weeks ago. The emboldened Taliban made a new effort to surround the towns and take over the territory.

Contact Imran-Karzai

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday evening inviting him and other leaders to an international conference on Afghanistan soon to be hosted by Pakistan.

In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister reassured Karzai that Pakistan would do everything to restore peace to the neighboring country.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1635149/border-sealed-as-taliban-seize-afghan-frontier-town The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos