Jokowi Asks Luhut To Evaluate Java-Bali Emergency PPKM PP





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitanclaimed to have received orders from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to assess the application of restrictions on community activities or Java-Bali Emergency PPKM. Luhut said he was preparing a study related to the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM which had been in operation since July 3. “Yesterday the president asked me to evaluate. I promise the president tomorrow or later this afternoon that we will report on how to act what we are doing with the existing data,” Luhut said during ” an online press conference on the Youtube channel of the Ministry of Coordination for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Thursday (15/7). Before introducing himself to Jokowi, Luhut will meet with professors from the University of Indonesia. Luhut would like to ask for comments regarding the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM which has been running for almost two weeks. When asked about the possibility of expanding the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM, he did not respond clearly. Luhut only said that the government continues to calculate various possibilities that will arise. “We are monitoring this very carefully and we are calculating how long we are going to do it,” Luhut said. The emergency PPKM is effective from July 3. This policy is valid in 122 districts / cities of Java and Bali until July 20. The government implemented this policy after the peak of Covid-19 cases after Eid and the emergence of new variants. A number of restrictions have been implemented, ranging from working 100% from home, eliminating congregational worship activities, eliminating face-to-face schools, closing centers commercial. Despite the implementation of the emergency PPKM, positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia continue to skyrocket. Several times a new record was set. The most recent was yesterday, Wednesday (7/14), with 54,517 additional cases. Until yesterday, the total positive cases of Covid-19 reached 2,615,529 people. Of this number, 68,219 people have died, 2,139,601 have recovered and 443,473 people are still under treatment or in self-isolation. (dhf / fra)



