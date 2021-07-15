Boris Johnson is a “bad job” that hides behind all the bonhomie MP Kenny MacAskill





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson’s policies are at odds with his pleasant image, says Kenny MacAskill (Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images) Unflattering photos of him in an English shirt and equally grotesque flags in Downing Street don’t worry him. After all, this is the man who was photographed sliding down a cable waving union holds. His hypocrisy in condemning racism while playing a central role in unleashing an atmosphere of intolerance was breathtaking. But he is both shameless and shameful. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter Bonhomie is only a ruse to hide its underlying nature. This was commented on perhaps more succinctly before in 2013 by then-BBC journalist Eddie Mair. Pointing out the sins of the past, not just indiscretions, he accused Johnson of being bad work and he was right. It has gotten worse since Johnsons held the top power in the land. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson attacks Eddie Mair interview The real person, not the fake featured in these stunts, was on display in Parliament last week. The first was the announcement of the end of the 20 universal credit increase. A small amount for Johnson, but a vital lifeline for many struggling to survive. But what does he care given his declared inability to live even on the Prime Minister’s pay? This was compounded by proposals to require ID to vote. I have been involved in elections since the mid-1970s and with the number of fraud incidents I know of, I can count on one hand. It is from the American playbook that has been common in the southern states. There, it greatly impacts the black community, here it will be both BAME and the poor. But it suits him, and he doesn’t care about others if it strengthens his power. To top it off, his equally obnoxious sidekick Priti Patels Nationality and Borders Bill, demonizing asylum seekers and treating them like criminals to be hunted down and transported, rather than the tragic and vulnerable people they invariably are. No one should be fooled by Johnsons veneer, feigned jocularities only to hide the nastiness that lurks underneath. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

