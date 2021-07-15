Legislation will be introduced to discourage land grabbing: PM – Pakistan





CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the road projects in Islamabad on Wednesday. APP

Carries out the first groundbreaking of the 7th Avenue interchange, the rehabilitation of the IJ main road, the construction of the Sihala flyover.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that new legislation would be introduced to control land grabbing in the capital and take severe action against elements involved in the practice.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of three 7th Avenue interchange projects, rehabilitation and expansion of the IJ main road and the construction of the Sihala flyover at the Pak-China Friendship Center. .

The long-awaited event brought together Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and MPs Raja Khurram Nawaz and Sadaqat Abbasi . CDA President Amer Ali Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat were also present on the occasion.

Speaking about the threat of land grabbing, Prime Minister Khan said he asked Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman why the Qabza (land grabbers) group remains strong in the capital, He replied that the police had arrested people involved in professional misconduct, but due to weak legislation, managed to get bail from the court.

Mr Khan said the Mafia were emboldened due to lenient punishment and high monetary benefits.

There was no deterrent, he added.

It can be mentioned here that at the beginning of this year the Prime Minister ordered action to be taken against the land mafia in Islamabad. Acting on the directives, the capital administration and police arrested several suspected land grabbers, but the majority of them succeeded in securing bail.

The prime minister said the problem of land grabbing was not limited to Islamabad, but also affected other cities in the country due to rapid urbanization.

He further stated that the government was taking measures to improve the environment of Lahore and Peshawar.

Speaking about road projects, Prime Minister Khan said Islamabad needs new road projects.

I appreciate the CDA for launching these road projects, he said

He also called on the civic authority to launch more tree-planting campaigns, saying that Islamabad faces rapid urbanization and that the growth it witnessed from 2010 to 2020 was equal to that which had took place between 1960 and 2010.

The prime minister warned that if action was not taken in the coming years, the people of Islamabad would face huge traffic and pollution problems.

Therefore, he said, to counter the negative impacts of rapid urbanization, the government had developed a strategy that included a master plan for cities, protection of green spaces, with emphasis on reforestation and tree plantations. He said Islamabad’s master plan was out of date and its revision was imperative.

It is relevant to note here that the federal government formed a commission in December 2018 for the review of the Islamabad master plan, but the commission and civic authority have so far not hired professional consultants due to various technical details.

Prime Minister Khan also praised CDA’s performance in income generation, saying that when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) took power, the civic authorities’ budget was in deficit, but today it was 36 Billion rupees in his account.

For the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the CDA has allocated a huge budget of Rs156 billion while the budget for last year was Rs49 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the CDA had reorganized 200 of the city’s 240 parks and would create more. He said an exclusive bazaar would also be set up for women only.

Certificates of inheritance

Prime Minister Khan said the government is fully committed to e-governance for better performance and better delivery system.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony for the issuance of letters of administration and inheritance certificates by the government of Punjab in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The government is implementing e-governance to put an end to routine files and the paper system. For the first time, the cadastre is being computerized to facilitate the public, he said, adding that in the territory of the federal capital, this system was introduced as part of a target set for the month. August.

The prime minister said that people often face difficulties in their daily lives, but IT has provided quick solutions to various problems. He said they expected Nadra to help Pakistanis abroad because the government wanted to allow them to participate in general elections with some kind of foolproof voting system.

He said around nine million overseas Pakistanis were their assets as they had served the country economically by sending back remittances.

He further stated that the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) would eliminate all voting problems and that the public would have confidence in EVMs.

Merged zones

Chairing another meeting on the merged areas, the prime minister urged the provinces to help rehabilitate the amalgamated tribal areas and ensure the prosperity of the local population.

The meeting reviewed the progress of reconstruction and development of former federally administered tribal areas with funds provided by the federal government.

Mr Khan acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the people of the amalgamated areas for the country and said they should be provided with all basic amenities.

The meeting was informed that the population of the merged areas was around 2.4 percent of the total population of the country, which stood at Rs80 billion in the price of the National Finance Commission (NFC). However, the federal government was making increased payments at the rate of 4pc of the population.

PM-Digital Media Wing

Prime Minister Khan also visited the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was present on the occasion, informed the Prime Minister of a comprehensive digitization policy, under which national broadcasting institutions would be digitized in phases.

Ravi downtown business district

Presiding over a separate meeting, the prime minister said the city of Ravi and the central business district would ease demographic pressure on the city of Lahore and provide housing for citizens with world-class facilities.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the progress made on Ravi town and was informed that forests would be planted in Jhok, Rakh Munir and Rakh Shaheed in accordance with the policy to prioritize environmental protection in the project.

In addition, a 100-acre knowledge park was being set up where renowned universities will set up their campuses, which will not only make the park a center of knowledge and research, but also generate income that will be used. to support forests.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 July 2021

