China’s uneven recovery threatens Xis clean-up





People look at images showing Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chinese Communist Party Museum which opened ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding in Beijing, China on June 25, 2021. REUTERS / Thomas Peter

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The window is closing on President Xi Jinping’s cleanup campaign. The Chinese economy grew at a rate of 7.9% slower than expected in the second quarter compared to the previous year, as small businesses continue to struggle. Easing monetary policy is a potential quick fix to the markedly uneven recovery, but it will fuel lending to the sectors it is aggressively trying to curb. The pressure rises to restart the box. The overall GDP figure narrowly missed a Reuters forecast. Scorching commodity prices are crushing corporate profit margins. Small and medium-sized businesses have underperformed in recent factory surveys, fearing exports could start to weaken. Despite this, the government’s emphasis on supporting businesses, and not ordinary consumers, creates mixed consumption patterns. The overall 12% growth figure in June is decent, but Pinpoint Asset Management economist Zhang Zhiwei, for example, found that four provincial cities suffered a rare contraction in retail sales in May. Beijing is clearly worried, but is not trying to get out of the problem. The official heightened review of local government debt saw new special bonds, largely for infrastructure projects, in the first six months of the year to less than half of 2.2 trillion yuan ($ 340 billion) over the same period of 2020. While more is planned for the remainder of the year, it is unclear how much will go to provide a lift. The People’s Bank of China has played a key role in supporting Xis’ efforts to control sectors that present growing financial risks, such as real estate. It kept interest rates stable for more than a year, and as a result, the stock of shadow bank assets fell in the first quarter due to tighter regulations, according to Moody’s. But the dilemma between uneven growth and long-term risk helps explain Friday’s surprise reduction in the amount of liquidity most banks are required to hold as reserves for the first time in over a year. Property sales and prices remain attractive to investors, and the unraveling of debt problems among development giants like Evergrande is just beginning. The economy is generally expected to lose even more momentum in the rest of the year and this inequality could strain China’s hand. The disruption of Xis’ deleveraging efforts is reminiscent of how an economic downturn forced a pause in 2018. To pursue @ ywchen1 on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – China’s economy grew 7.9% in the second quarter from a year earlier, slower than the 8.1% predicted by a Reuters poll, official data showed on July 15. – The central bank of China announced on July 9 that it would reduce the amount of liquidity banks must hold as reserves, freeing up about 1,000 billion yuan ($ 154.5 billion) in long-term liquidity. – The country’s exports in dollar terms exceeded expectations, up 32.2% in June from the previous year, against 27.9% growth in May. – Inflation at the exits of factories in China slowed down slightly to reach a still high level of 8.8% in June after a government crackdown on commodity prices. Core consumer inflation, which excludes food and energy price volatility, stood at 0.9% in June, unchanged from May. China will take “comprehensive measures” to ease rising commodity prices, Premier Li Keqiang said on a government website on July 13. Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial information on agenda making. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/chinas-uneven-recovery-threatens-xis-tidy-up-2021-07-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos