Donald Trump would have liked to publicly mock adviser Jason Miller about his extramarital affair





When it comes to walking away from his marriage, former President Donald Trump should know a thing or two, having started his relationship with second wife Marla Maples, mother of Tiffany Trump, while he was still married to first wife Ivana Trump, mother of Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump. Perhaps that is why Trump was so interested in 2016 campaign spokesman Jason Millers his own extramarital affairs, although from these reported anecdotes it appears that the former POTUS is falling apart. felt far from introspective. According to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Benders, Trump’s new revealer Frankly we won this election: The inside story of Trump’s loss, Trump enjoyed taking thinly veiled photos of the affair widely reported by Millers with his colleague AJ Delgado while in the company of his team, berating his advisor for his wife’s patience with him throughout.

Describing an Oval Office rally after RNC 2020, Bender records this interaction between Trump and Miller: Trump then called Jason Miller for a photo.

You have to have the most patient woman in the world, Trump said.

It was a dig into Miller’s high-profile extramarital affairs, Bender writes. [Former communications advisor Steven] Cheung felt tears rise to his eyes and turned his back and walked to the other side of the desk so as not to burst out laughing. Others couldn’t look away as Trump stung Miller.

What she endures, I do not understand. She takes a lot, doesn’t she? Trump said. I don’t know how he keeps it. That’s why he’s good at his job, I guess.

Bender points out that Miller could have done similar research on Trump’s current wife, Melania, but chose not to: if Miller was tempted to retaliate against the three-time-married Trump, he was keeping it to himself.

You’re absolutely right, sir, Miller said through a half-smile. She is fantastic. She is very patient.

The Millers affair with Trump’s transitional staffer AJ Delgado was confirmed to Page Six in August 2017 as Delgado greeted the arrival of their child together, baby boy William, on Twitter and Miller did. a statement appearing to confirm that his wife, who was pregnant at the time of his affair, had agreed to welcome William into their family.

My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are delighted to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the good wishes we received from so many people, Miller told Page Six at the time. .

Nine months earlier, he had turned down the opportunity to become director of communications for Trumps White House, a role later filled by Sean Spicer, citing a need to spend time with his family.

It’s clear they are my top priority right now and now is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as that of White House communications director, his statement read, according to Politico. My wife and I are also delighted with the arrival of our second daughter in January, and I have to highlight them in my career.

Miller then joined the Trumps team in 2020 as a senior advisor on their re-election efforts, when the then-POTUS began to refer to their business. In a post-presidential interview with Bender in Mar-a-Lago, Trump still couldn’t resist.

He asked Margo Martin and Jason Miller, two members of his press team present for the interview, to sit with me on the patio, Bender writes.

He’s not dating, Trump said of Miller. He has a wonderful wife at home, so what is it?

