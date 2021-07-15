Timeline of artist Fahri Azmi was scammed for Rs.75million by people claiming to be Jokowi’s envoys





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Artist Fahri Azmi opened up about alleged fraud by someone claiming to be an emissary President Joko Widodo to himself. The Jokowi envoy he meant had the initials AH. Fahri has revealed that the alleged fraud incident he suffered began when he met AH on the birthday of one of his colleagues on June 10, 2021. In Fahri, AH admitted he was working as an envoy for President Jokowi, who was also due to run for health minister to replace the then-incumbent Terawan. "Even AH also sent proof of his appointment as the president's special envoy which was signed by Pak Joko Widodo," Fahri said in his statement on Thursday (7/15/2021).

Register now E-mail After the introduction, the artist who also starred in the big screen film Koala Kumal then trusted AH, until the two became friends. Soon after, AH turned to Fahri for help who admitted there was a problem because his account had been frozen by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). “AH also stated that there is currently an issue with the police and that they need to transfer Rp 450million as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the transfer limit per day is only Rp 250million. “, did he declare. At that time, Fahri tried to help by loaning 75 million rupees because he was promised he would be replaced on the same day. Also read: Prostitution case submitted to prosecutor, artist Cynthiara Alona immediately tried “After I was transferred, AH disappeared and was difficult to contact. There are data and 2 stamps, a stamp of the Presidential Special Envoy, the second stamp of SDGs or PBB. I will use both stamps as evidence in this legal process, ”Fahri said. Previously, Fahri, who is an artist on the Ganteng-Ganteng Serigala soap opera, reported AH’s alleged fraud at Polda Metro Jaya on Wednesday (7/14/2021). Fahri’s report regarding the fraud was registered as LP / B / 3472 / VII / 2021 / SPKT / Polda Metro Jaya.

