PM Imran expresses deep sorrow over Mamnoon Hussain’s death





Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deepest condolences on the sad passing of former Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

While offering his sincere condolences to the sad passing of Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss, Ameen.

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 14, 2021

Several other political leaders, President Dr Arif Alvi and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed their sincere condolences and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

– The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 14, 2021

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses his sincere condolences on the sad passing of former Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah bless her soul and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss, Ameen, COAS.

– DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2021

My deepest condolences on the passing of the former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss.

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

Expressing deep sorrow, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called the former president the embodiment of grace, humility and nobility. Pakistan has lost a great civil servant and PML-N an elderly statesman. My sincere condolences go out to his family, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of President Mamnoon Hussain. What an example of grace, humility and nobility he was! Pakistan has lost a great civil servant and the PMLN an elderly statesman. My deepest condolences go out to his family!

– Shehbaz Sharif () (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2021

Mamnoon Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), served as the country’s president from 2013 to 2018.

He was first appointed governor of Sindh before the military coup of 1999. As president of the country, he has maintained a low profile and his role has rarely been seen in the politics of nations.

He had replaced PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and had been replaced by Arif Alvi.

Hussain was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and was on treatment at a private hospital in the city for a few days where he breathed his last.

Hussain left behind a widow and three sons.

He was born on December 23, 1940 in Agra, India. He was originally a businessman and started his political career as a Muslim leaguer in 1969.

