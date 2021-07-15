China’s V-shaped boom could be more pop

Visitors take souvenir photos with the logo of a Communist Party displayed in Tiananmen Square to mark … [+] the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, July 5, 2021.

AP Photo / Andy Wong



In a year in which global investors have almost too many worries to obsess over, it has been a relief to know that China is not one of them.

A V-shaped recovery in Asia’s largest economy was seen as a certainty. Beijing’s strong response to Covid-19 and affirmed stimulus measures would be sure to produce 8% growth. Now here are indications that China’s post-pandemic boom is in the wane.

Recent data on industrial production, retail sales and capital investment point to a slowdown ahead. The People’s Bank of China decision to cut reserve requirements by 50 basis points on Friday prompted more questions than answers. Often times, such metrics indicate that a central bank has a backward economy. In this case, he suggested that the PBOC doesn’t like the data it sees.

Chinese bulls have forgotten something very fundamental about Nations 2021: A giant, trade-dependent economy needs growth outside its borders in order to thrive. No one doubts President Xi Jinpings’ team has done a good job reducing the spread of Covid-19 and stabilizing inner growth.

But there is every reason to question the conventional wisdom that China can prosper as concerns over the Delta variant and the slow roll-out of the vaccine put its major customers at risk.

Although off to a good start, the recovery in the United States is facing headwinds amid vaccine hesitation across the country. This means that even if the larger economy heals, a return to 2019 demand and confidence levels will be pushed back further. In Europe, the second, third and fourth waves of Covid-19 infections mean another key Chinese customer will remain hampered longer than expected.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Japan, Asia’s second-largest economy, is stagnating despite increasing exports to China this year. The government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas has done no favors on its approval ratings with unstable virus mitigation efforts, a slow roll-out of vaccination and untargeted fiscal stimulus. Japan is also not receiving the tens of millions of tourists surrounding the Tokyo Olympics it relied on. This month, the Games will be without spectators.

It was hoped that China’s $ 14.7 trillion economy would be the powerful economic engine the world desperately needs. And at least for Asia, from South Korea to Vietnam, China Inc. was exactly that at the start of 2021. It is now clear, however, that a significant part of China’s rebound was more about weak base effects since the depths of the first half of 2020 that a a sustainable and self-reinforcing renewal.

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, inspects a guard of honor in front of the Presidential Palace in Athens, … [+] Greece, November 11, 2019.

Yorgos Karahalis / Bloomberg



As such, the moderation of Chinese growth will ripple through legislature rooms and corporate ballrooms in Asia and beyond. The same goes with the circles of power in Beijing. In recent days, Chinese state media have telegraphed a slowdown in the second half of the year as the global outlook becomes more uncertain.

In Venice last weekend, when Group of 20 finance ministers warned of the risks of slowing global growth, moderation in Chinese demand appeared to be written between the lines in bold.

One of the positive aspects of China’s disappointing growth could be the moderation of inflationary pressures. The 5.4% rise in consumer prices in the United States in June year-over-year was a wake-up call for global markets. China’s slowing growth, however, could help cap global prices, ensuring today signs of overheating are transient.

It remains a mystery, however, why Chinese retail sales have not increased even as President Xi Jinpings’ government has succeeded in containing the nationwide spread of Covid-19. Now that China is also experiencing new epidemics here and there, there is a good chance that consumer and business confidence will react badly.

This puts the Xis government in a bind. On the one hand, it is trying to deleverage the economy. This means cracking down on shadow banking, crowding out asset markets, and controlling local government borrowing. It also meant adding liquidity to protect growth.

Concrete example: the recent reduction in reserve requirements by the PBOCs. Yet this gesture seems more minor than a significant effort accelerate the gross domestic product.

As this balance plays out, China is unlikely to be the GDP engine hoped for six months ago. Xi is learning the hard way that in a world without economic engines, generating the rate of growth his party needs to maintain its legitimacy will become increasingly difficult.

The global economy, meanwhile, could experience a disappointing second half of the year in 2021. A world without clear and powerful growth engines is one that China would like to be wrong about.