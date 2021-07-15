Politics
Boris Johnson imposes unnecessary burden on small businesses by removing all legal rules from Covid
July 19e comes quickly. The so-called “freedom day” has arrived, freeing society from the stresses of the past sixteen months and opening the doors to a wonderful new beginning. Unless you’re a small business, this really isn’t the case at all.
The concept of Freedom Day is in itself misleading. Many freedoms are already available, most companies are already operational again, and of course, as Boris Johnson pointed out: the pandemic is indeed far from over. Rather, it is another step in a complex journey for small businesses, many of which faced phenomenal challenges during the Covid crisis. There is still no clear finish line for business, and at the very least we need to recognize it: Business still has a long way to go and will continue to need our support as a nation to weather the storm. Classes.
Away from freedom, what next Monday brings is an additional burden on businesses: rather than retrenching the law to support their approach to mask wearing, social distancing or even certification of the Covid vaccine, small businesses must now navigate these difficult decisions on their own. with very little advice.
It is of course a big step forward for the hotel industry and the nightlife economy that they can once again fully open up. These sectors have faced extreme hardships over the past year and a half and are pillars of our communities and culture, but with that comes a heavy dose of responsibility as companies have to find their own way out. through the minefield on how to protect their customers and staff. . With the weight of this on their shoulders, companies were given with one hand, but held back with the other.
The experience of the opening last summer provides a glimpse of the challenges ahead. As businesses emerged from the first lockdown, the legal requirement for masks and distancing needed to be implemented and we saw widespread conflict come to the gates of small businesses.
Small and micro businesses were forced to have difficult and often tense conversations with their clients and staff about implementing the law, which created an environment that is difficult to imagine now without the rule of law to which refer.
Small businesses tend to know their customers well. They are the heart of communities. They really care. They may want to keep mask and distancing requirements short term, in response to the increase in cases, to protect staff and customers. This may be because they know local vulnerable people, or perhaps because their staff are concerned. It is of course their right, and they should be allowed to do so. But without the backing of the law, there is a huge fear that this will be extremely difficult to do without hurting customer relationships. And small businesses need their customers more than ever to get back on their feet.
Expecting companies to take care of it, as everything we have asked of them during this ongoing crisis, puts them in an impossible situation.
We know that the recovery will be led by small businesses, that the small businesses that make up our shopping streets, supply chains, innovation and optimism will be the engines of jobs and economic growth. A recent study from PayPal’s Business of Change report shows that 69% of small businesses are optimistic about the future with ambitious plans in place for the next 12 months. Let’s not get down to it. Instead, let’s look for ways to support and encourage this.
These businesses need burdens removed, not stacked. We need to make Freedom Day a reality for small businesses. Maybe not next week, but as we recover from this time of grave uncertainty, let’s be sure of one thing: Small businesses are the heart of our nation. We have to make sure we have their backs.
