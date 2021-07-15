Manduadih station in PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency renamed Banaras; Check the station code





A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modis visited Varanasi, a long-awaited decision took effect as Northern Eastern Railway (NER) authorities renamed Manduadih station to Banaras on Wednesday. The newly painted panels were put up with banaras written in Hindi, Sanskrit, English and Urdu. The decision to write the name in Sanskrit was taken in light of the demands made by the local administration and the population. The process of renaming the stations began in 2019, when the former Minister of Railways and current Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Singh, submitted the request. After a long administrative process that involved various approvals and NOCs, including that of the government of Uttar Pradesh and the Ministry of Interior, the final decision was made on August 18, 2020. The measure taken yesterday was also delayed because the Railway Information System Center (CRIS) and the freight operations information system had to be updated with the new station code. The station code with the new identity will now be BSBS, starting at 12 noon today and will be reflected on all reserved tickets. Taking into account all the delays and interruptions in the name change of the station, the NER authorities have decided to start replacing the old titles now, only after having obtained all the authorizations of all the necessary services. This is because the process of changing the boards had to be stopped once in September since the Railway Commission could not provide the authorization in time. Banaras Station, formerly known as Manduadih Station, is one of the most advanced and heavily loaded stations. So much so that it can be called an airport. Sprawling and manicured platforms, food courts, VIP lounges, escalators, shiny green gardens, and an advanced reservation station are some of the facilities that set the resort apart. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

