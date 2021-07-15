To save American lives, Biden must ask Trump for help





By launching Operation Warp Speed ​​(OWS), former President Trump has in fact made a serious contribution to President Bidens’ ability to launch his entire national immunization plan. And now Biden must personally convince Trump to take another step in the fight against Covid-19. He must convince his predecessor to call on his supporters to get vaccinated now!

You might be surprised to know that despite many implementation flaws, Donald Trumps made a lot of noise about the OWS, which aimed to accelerate the development and production of the Covid-19 vaccine, succeeded in give President Bidens a significant leap in the distribution of high-energy vaccines. start.

Specifically, the Trump administration has invested around $ 18 billion to promote vaccine development and pre-order some 400 million doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. So, despite my relentless criticism of almost every aspect of Donald Trump’s presidency, I concluded that OWS was a real success and a crucial part of the Biden administration. (Trump, naturally, agrees, bragging to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker in their new book on his senior year that I’m a staunch supporter of science. If I wasn’t, you wouldn’t. vaccine.)

I doubt that POTUS 45 or 46 is eager to admit that it was the complementary efforts of the two presidents that enabled the United States to create, manufacture and distribute Covid-19 vaccines in record time and with surprising efficiency. But it was after OWS that President Biden was able to focus on increasing vaccine production even further and simultaneously building a spectacularly effective team to ensure injections were distributed quickly and aggressively promoted. In doing so, Biden’s strategy resulted in twice as many doses as he set himself a goal for his first 100 days.

Of course, in addition to this unlikely alliance of two politically and ideologically opposed American leaders, much credit is owed to scientists working in universities and in the private sector since at least 2003, when more than 770 people were killed by the first. global SARS epidemic. . The idea of ​​using messenger RNA to develop effective immunity against any coronavirus, including SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of Covid-19), is something that has been in the works for almost two decades.

How interesting is it that, despite Trump’s scathing attacks on science, his turbulent rejection of evidence-based public health policies, his staggered disregard of recommendations to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing, d ‘avoid crowds, etc. that he pushed hard to speed up the development of a vaccine.

Trump’s many political rallies, meetings and events in the White House, themselves were reckless Covid-19 super-spread events. It would be impossible to determine how many people were infected as a result of all this totally unnecessary exposure. But it was recently estimated that nearly 900 Secret Service agents working for Trump’s White House have contracted Covid-19 infections. And, of course, the president himself and the first lady both developed Covid-19. The president was actually very ill. Many medical and healthcare experts, including myself, stared in horror at a breathless, cyanotic, overweight 74-year-old man who could barely speak after climbing the steps of a White House balcony moments after he was dropped off by helicopter after being discharged from Walter Reed Hospital.

However, this deeply misinformed anti-truth seems to have legitimately allowed his successor in the White House to take a serious head start in the control of the pandemic which has already killed more than 600,000 Americans.

Unfortunately, the crisis is far from over. A raging Delta variant of the original Covid-19 virus is wreaking havoc around the world and is now responsible for most new infections in the United States

And it’s important to note two key facts about the current situation: First, Covid-19 vaccines absolutely and unequivocally prevent serious illness and death in people who may be infected with the virus. In fact, over 99% of recent deaths from Covid-19 have been in unvaccinated people. Second, you have to understand that the lowest vaccination rates in the United States are actually in the Red States that Trump won in 2020.

Even without dwelling on the implications of these realities, I think Donald Trump could actually serve his country right now by using his still viable and still influential platform to get his millions of his fanatically devoted supporters vaccinated. That’s it. This message could increase the number of Americans vaccinated by the millions, especially in states Trump won in 2020, precisely where vaccination rates are the lowest.

Some might argue that whatever Trump says at this point still won’t affect some staunch Americans who believe in the anti-vaxxer conspiracy. This is probably true of the misfits who believe that vaccinations include implantable microchips or make people magnetic. But I hope the number of mad people is small enough that it can create a situation of collective immunity, at least here in the United States.

If Trump needs to call it the Trump vaccine to convince his people to take it, let it be; their lives are on the line, and as the virus continues to mutate, the decisions they make – or not – matter to everyone.

President Bidens’ team will surely remain relentless in their efforts to stop the pandemic. But it would be extremely useful and could save many lives if he could get Donald Trump to make public a strong, pro-vaccine message aimed at his most loyal supporters. It would be a legacy for Trump – and a huge boon to a nation still threatened by a deadly virus.

