Afghan neighbors wary of new refugee crisis as violence escalates





FILE PHOTO: A displaced Afghan girl carries a child near her shelter at a camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20, 2019. REUTERS / Omar Sobhani reuters_tickers This content was posted on July 15, 2021 – 07:13 AM July 15, 2021 – 07:13

By Umar Farooq

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meets regional leaders for talks in Uzbekistan on Thursday as deteriorating security in his country raises fears of another Afghan refugee crisis, with neighboring Pakistan already ruling out taking more.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, several million Afghans have been internally displaced during the war years, including 270,000 in fighting since January as state-led foreign forces -United withdraw.

With Taliban insurgents apparently determined to defeat the West-backed Ghani government, Afghanistan’s neighbors are on the alert for refugees crossing the borders as fighting escalates and living conditions deteriorate.

“The meetings in Tashkent will focus on the future of Afghanistan and will involve intense diplomacy,” a diplomat briefed on the matter said of the two-day meeting.

Decades of war have driven Afghans from their homeland, most to Pakistan in the east and Iran in the west.

Pakistan is home to 1.4 million Afghan refugees while Iran is hosting nearly a million, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency earlier this year. The number of undocumented Afghans in both countries is estimated to be much higher.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, visiting Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, said on Tuesday that his country, with limited resources, could no longer do so.

“He cannot afford to take in more refugees if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates again,” Qureshi said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government officials from countries in the region are expected to attend the meeting in Tashkent.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers met in Dushanbe this week and called for an end to violence against Afghan civilians and urged the government to strengthen its position for the sake of stability.

TENSION OF BORDERS

Last week, Tajikistan said it had hosted more than 1,000 civilians fleeing violence in Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan.

However, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon early last week also ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to secure its border with Afghanistan.

Rakhmon also called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whose country has a significant military presence in Tajikistan, to help stabilize the border with Afghanistan.

Despite Qureshi’s warning that Pakistan will no longer accept refugees, Pakistani authorities in border areas have started to identify sites that could be used for refugee camps.

Pakistan closed its two main border crossings with Afghanistan last week after lawmakers were told by the military that more than 700,000 Afghans could enter in the coming months.

A humanitarian crisis could force Afghans to leave their country just as much as real fighting.

Some 18.4 million people, or nearly half of the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations, which has appealed for funding of $ 1.3 billion for 2021. They do not ‘received only about 23%.

Last week, the World Health Organization warned it was struggling to get drugs and supplies into Afghanistan, where facilities were attacked and some staff fled. He estimates that more than 3 million Afghan children are at risk of acute malnutrition.

“Afghanistan is on the brink of a new humanitarian crisis,” Babar Baloch, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said on Tuesday.

Failure to stem the “violence will lead to further displacement within the country, as well as to neighboring countries and beyond,” he said.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul; Editing by Euan Rocha, Robert Birsel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/afghan-neighbours-wary-of-new-refugee-crisis-as-violence-surges/46788090 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos