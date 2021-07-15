



The Turkish President is due to deliver a speech to thousands of Ankara supporters on Thursday and inaugurate a muse of democracy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is celebrating Thursday, July 15 the fifth anniversary of a bloody coup attempt that allowed him to consolidate his power at the cost of endless repression and tensions with Western countries. read also:After the time of provocations, Erdogan seeks the desiccation On the night of July 15-16, 2016, factional elements of the army deployed tanks in the streets as planes flew over Istanbul and Ankara, bombing several important sites like the Parliament. The intervention of loyalist elements and tens of thousands of Erdogan supporters who took to the streets to call the president had helped to defeat the uprising. Results: 251 people killed, excluding putschists. A sign of the historical importance that Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives to defeating the putsch, he is due to deliver a speech on Thursday in front of thousands of Ankara supporters and inaugurate a muse of democracy retracing the main events of that night which, according to him, change fate from Turkey. For many analysts, the failed coup was above all hastened by the authoritarian drive of the president, who considerably strengthened his powers in 2017 by replacing the parliamentary system with a strong presidential regime. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since 2003, saw the failed coup as an opportunity to accelerate the concentration of power in his hands, thus considers a Western diplomat. Accusing a former ally, the preacher Fethullah Glen, of having plotted the putsch, Erdogan also launched a relentless crackdown on his supposed supporters, which widened the pro-Kurdish opposition and to the critical media. The failed coup allowed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to justify repression aimed at broad opposition arguing that hostile groups are constantly seeking harm Turkey, explains Soner Cagaptay, an expert at the Washington Institute of Near East Policy. The repression is in full swing Five years after the failed putsch and despite criticism, the repression is in full swing: suspected supporters of Fethullah Glen continue to be arrested every week and the main pro-Kurdish party HDP, of which several MPs have been incarcerated, is the object of attack. ‘a prohibition procedure. The figures speak for themselves: since 2016, more than 300,000 people have been arrested as part of the fight against the movement of Fethullah Glen and nearly 3,000 sentenced to life imprisonment, according to the authorities. In addition, more than 100,000 people have been dismissed from public institutions, including some 23,000 soldiers and 4,000 magistrates, in purges of unprecedented magnitude. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the fight against Fethullah Glen’s movement would continue until its last member is put out of harm’s way. The hunt is also continuing abroad: the Turkish secret services have indeed carried out several operations in countries of Central Asia, Africa and the Balkans to forcibly bring back alleged supporters of Fethullah Glen. Ankara thus announced at the beginning of July to have repatriation a Turkish teacher living in Kyrgyzstan, Orhan Inandi, who had vanished a few weeks earlier and whom the Turkish authorities present as a cadre of the Gulnist movement. read also:Erdogan’s crazy project: a new channel to unclog the Bosporus But Fethullah Glen, who resides in the United States and denies any involvement in the attempted coup, remains elusive for the moment. Ankara has repeatedly requested his extradition, without success. This issue gave rise to tensions between Turkey and the United States, two countries whose relations have deteriorated since 2016. At the same time, Turkey has moved closer to Vladimir Putin’s Russia and has pursued a more assertive foreign policy. , intervening militarily in several conflicts at the cost of growing tensions with its NATO partners. Erdogan also systematically rejected the criticisms of the European Union concerning the degradation of the rule of law since the failed putsch, denouncing a lack of empathy. The celebrations Thursday will also allow the Turkish president to beat the recall of his troops, at a time when his popularity is eroded due to economic difficulties. Because having accumulated so much power after the putsch is also a reverse side of the coin for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, underlines the Western diplomat. When things go wrong, it is harder to shift the blame onto others.

