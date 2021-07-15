Arizona County to spend $ 3 million on voting machines after audit





PHOENIX (AP) Arizona’s largest county on Wednesday approved nearly $ 3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those used in the 2020 election, which were handed to legislative Republicans for partisan consideration results.

The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Supervisory Board said the machines were compromised because they were under the control of companies not accredited to handle election materials. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, had said she would seek to withdraw certification from the machines if the county plans to use them again.

Republicans in the state Senate used their subpoena power to take control of voting machines in Maricopa counties after former President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against him in Arizona and other battlefield states.

The Senate hired Cyber ​​Ninjas, a small cybersecurity consulting firm run by a Trump supporter that has been spreading conspiracy theories supporting false fraud claims, to recount the 2.1 million ballots and review forensic voting machines, servers and other data. The company had no previous election experience, and election administration experts say it does not follow reliable procedures.

The State Senate has scheduled a hearing with Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and others involved in the audit on Thursday. Senate Speaker Karen Fann said they will not release the findings, but will discuss what they need more documentation on. Listeners complained that the county did not pass administrative passwords to the vote-counting machines or Internet routers at the election office.

County officials say they don’t have administrative passwords and handing over the routers would pose a security risk.

There is no constitutional mechanism to overturn President Joe Bidens’ victory, but Trump and many of his supporters are hoping Arizona’s audit will support its fraud claims and lead to similar reviews elsewhere.

The county had leased vote counting machines from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. until 2022. It agreed to pay $ 2.8 million for Dominion to supply new machines for the 2022 midterm elections and smaller local contests. This includes 385 precinct tabulators, who count the ballots as they are delivered to the polling stations; nine central tabulators, which mainly count the advance ballots; two servers; and other workstations.

The county has no choice but to buy new machines because its lease requires it to get the machines back to working order, said Steve Chucri, a Republican supervisor. He cannot return decertified machines, he said.

County officials said they would still seek bids as planned for a new vote counting contract after 2022.

Fann, the president of the Senate, signed a contract agreeing to cover all county costs associated with the abandonment of the machines. County officials alluded to Senate billing but did not explicitly address it.

I think it’s fundamentally unfair that Maricopa County taxpayers are responsible for paying this bill, said Bill Gates, a Republican supervisor.

In the partisan audit, the manual ballot count, which focused on the vote count in the presidential and Senate races, ended. Auditors this week plan to use machines to recount the number of returned ballots. Senate Speaker Karen Fann said the Cyber ​​Ninjas’ vote tally did not match the county’s official total, but she did not say how far away they were.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of the audit is intensifying. The United States House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday sent a letter to Logan, the CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas, demanding documents, including financial documents and communications with Trump, several of his allies and d prominent supporters of stopping conspiracy theories.

The Committee seeks to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your Arizona company protects the right to vote or whether it is rather an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine trust in the U.S. elections and reverse the outcome of free and fair elections for partisan gain, wrote Democratic Representatives Carolyn Maloney of New York, chair of the committee, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, chair of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee .

___

Associated Press writer Bob Christie contributed.

