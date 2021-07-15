Xi Jinping wants to realize the ultimate “Chinese dream”; Experts call it “mission impossible”

Will China invade Taiwan to achieve what Chinese President Xi Jinping says about the Chinese dream?

This issue, debated regularly in strategic circles over the past two years, has gained popularity and made headlines globally, with Xi making it clear in his July 1 speech during the Party’s centenary celebrations. Chinese Communist that reunification with Taiwan is one of its main priorities.

Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the party, Xi said, adding that it is also an aspiration shared by all the sons and daughters of China. the Chinese nation.

What is also remarkable that a Chinese magazine,Naval and merchant ships, marked the decisionCentenary of the Communist Partiesby posting a detailed look at a three-stage surprise attack that could pave the way for an assault landing onTaiwan.

Growth of air incursions

And all of this is now seen by political and strategic elites in most parts of the world, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, as well as China’s growing military activity in and around the strait separating Taiwan from mainland China 81 miles wide at its narrowest.

According to the Taiwan Defense Ministry, China has carried out more than 170 air raids in the islands air defense identification area since September-October last year.

And what’s more, in April of this year, China sent 25 fighters and bombers to Taiwan’s ADIZ. On June 15, it dispatched 28 planes, including 24 offensive planes, some of which flew well beyond their normal paths near the southeastern coast of Taiwan, making it the largest incursion to date.

In addition, as part of what is known as the Gray Zone War, China engages in accelerated disinformation campaigns designed to intimidate or demoralize Taiwanese society and undermine popular support for the Taipei government.

However, what is considered more concerning is that unlike in the past, several retired Chinese military officers argue in public news organizations and popular websites that with China becoming a major military power (with anti-ship ballistic missiles, attack submarines, and an array of air and naval platforms to conduct saturation attacks to overwhelm enemies, all supported by space systems that make it more integrated and deadly), it does should wait longer to take control of Taiwan and thus solve the Taiwan problem once and for all.

The state newspaper Global Times recently conducted an opinion poll that found 70% of respondentsstrongly supportused force to unify Taiwan with the mainland, and 37% thought it would be better for war to happen in three to five years.

US says threats of war are real

Even Admiral Philip Davidson, then head of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, testified before the United States Senate Armed Services Committee in early March that China could invade Taiwan and that the threat is evident during this decade, in fact over the next six years.

Although his successor, Admiral John Aquilino (he took over the Indo-Pacific Command on April 30), has not endorsed his predecessor’s six-year timeline, he nevertheless admits that the prospect of an appeal to Chinese force on Taiwan is much closer. for us than most think.

Mock fighting conducted by the Pentagon and the RAND Corporation recently showed that a military clash between the United States and China over Taiwan would likely result inan American defeat, according to David Ochmanek, a former senior defense ministry official who helps organize war games for the Pentagon at the RAND Corporation, a think tank.

Perhaps this explains why during his very first summit meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on April 16, US President Joe Biden spoke about Taiwan, which found mention in their joint statement.

Likewise, the statement released after the Bidens summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-on on May 21 underscored the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Biden also assured during his first major overseas trip as US president to London to attend the G-7 meeting (June 11-13) that the joint statement voiced his concerns about Taiwan for the first time. times in the history of the group.

He said: We reiterate the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, inclusive and based on the rule of law.We stress the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.We remain gravely concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo and increase tensions. [emphasis added].

Moreover, we realize that it is not simply a question of preserving the Taiwanese democracy which concerns the great democracies of the world. Democracy is important, but keeping the island semiconductor industry of global supply chains out of China’s control is just as vital.

The global IT industry relies on Taiwan

Islands TMSC, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, burns 84% ​​of the most advanced chips. If TSMC’s production stops due to Chinese aggression, the global electronics industry will come to a halt, at incalculable cost.

The company’s technology and know-how may be a decade ahead of its competition, and it will take many years of work before the United States or any other country, including China, catches up with its competitors. delay.

The global attention to Taiwan has effects on the main countries of the Indo-Pacific. On July 8, Japan said it would join the United States in defending Taiwan against the existential threat of a Chinese invasion.

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said if a major problem arises in Taiwan, his country should seriously consider that the neighboring Japanese island of Okinawa could be next on Beijing’s target list.

In fact, the Japanese commitment to support Taiwan in the event of Chinese aggression is all the more significant as it will clearly mark a change in Japanese military policy, which for the moment prohibits the country from waging or participating in any war according to its pacifist constitution.

If China invades, the American people will also rally behind the beleaguered democracy, according to a recentinvestigationby the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

With an average score of 6.69 out of 10, respondents among the American public supported the defense of Taiwan more strongly than Australia (6.38) and comparable to Japan (6.88) and South Korea (6.92).

Likewise, a recent Chicago Council survey found that 59% of Americans believed that security alliances in East Asia primarily benefited the United States or the United States and its allies equally.

A striking 41% of Americans expressed support for military action to defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion, rising to 85% when asked about their willingness to militarily defend a United States ally in general. .

Invading Taiwan is a bad idea

Taiwan has also been found to enjoy bipartisan support in the United States. A congressional study shows that there are 94 different bills, measures or resolutions supporting Taiwan.

Taiwan is also enjoying growing support from Indians and Australians, who have recently felt harassed by Beijing. While India has seen Chinese military aggression in Ladakh before, more than four in ten Australians fear China attacking Australia, according to onenew poll.

Seen differently, these growing international concerns against China could prevent Xi Jinping from embarking on misadventures against Taiwan. Most Western analysts believe that Xis’ goal of establishing China as a rejuvenated economic power will be severely affected once China’s international position is damaged by the possible use of military force against Taiwan.

In other words, the economic costs of a military campaign against Taiwan would be so high that China would remain completely isolated internationally, according to their argument.

In this context, it is pointed out that eight of China’s top ten trading partners are democracies and that nearly 60% of Chinese exports go to the United States and its allies. If those countries respond to a Chinese assault on Taiwan by severing trade ties with China, economic costs could threaten the development components of Xis’ rejuvenation plan, it is claimed. There will be a global call to boycott all products made in China.

All in all, since 1979, when the United States recognized Communist China, there was a compromise between the two that Beijing would not take Taipei by force and preserve the possibility of political unification at some point. given in the future. This formulation implied that China would live with the de facto, but not de jure, status of an independent Taiwan.

Will Xi break this compromise, which in turn would prove to be too costly both militarily and economically? Unlikely, let’s sayanalystslike Stephen J. Hartnett.

Invading Taiwan would show that China has become like Britain, France, America, Japan and Russia before it just another power-hungry and unethical monster, seizing what it wants by crushing rights and the lives of others. This would mark the evolution of China from a post-colonial nation to an imperial nation, he argues.

And he seems to be right, because despite all the hype, Xi or any other Chinese official has yet to publicly declare a timeframe for unification with Taiwan. What, however, can continue are China’s gray zone operations.

But that leaves time for Taiwan to strengthen its security cooperation with a willing United States, the ultimate guarantor of its freedom.