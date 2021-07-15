Law Min Kiren Rijiju thanks Prime Minister Modi for adding TS of Arunachal to Constitution list





Describing it as a “historic cabinet decision”, recently elevated Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday (July 15), thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the change in the ordinance of the Constitution (ST) of 1950 in relation to the State. According to the Minister of Law, the decision was taken to “correct the inconsistencies of the list of the Constitution with the actual provisions”. The cabinet decided to include several communities of the Listed Tribes (ST) of Arunachal Pradesh in the list of the ST Constitution. The bill will soon be presented to parliament, wrote Kiren Rijiju. The approval of the Union Cabinet to amend the Constitutional Ordinance (ST) of 1950 concerning the State of Arunachal Pradesh aims to correct the inconsistencies of the constitutional list with the actual provisions. pic.twitter.com/bOFLfee0DK Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 15, 2021 The Union Justice Minister added that the decision was taken after 74 years of independence and that ultimately the state’s ST communities, including Monpa, Sajolang (Miji), Memba, Sartang, Tai Khamti and six others will receive justice. Cabinet approves change to nomenclature and mandate of the Northeast Institute of Folk Medicine In addition, the Cabinet on July 14 (Wednesday) approved the change in the nomenclature and mandate of the Northeast Institute of Folk Medicine as the Northeast Ayurvedic and Folk Medicine Research Institute (NEIAFMR ). According to the government press release, the proposal to change the nomenclature and mandate of the Northeastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) to the Northeast Ayurvedic and Folk Medicine Research Institute (NEIARMR) has been taken. due to the need of the hour. There are also plans to improve the quality of education and research in Ayurveda and folk medicine in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Consequential amendments will also be made to the Memorandum of Association and the rules and regulations. It will also be beneficial for the inhabitants of the Northeast region. “The institute will also provide opportunities for Ayurveda and folk medicine students not only in India but also in neighboring countries such as Tibet, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, China and other countries in Asia. central, ”the ministry said. NEIFM, Pasighat According to the Union government, the NEIFM, Pasighat was established for systemic research, documentation and validation of traditional folk medicine and health practices in the region. The objectives for which the Institute was established include to function as a top research center for all aspects of folk medicine, to create an interface between traditional healers and scientific research, investigation, documentation and validation of folk medicine practices, remedies and therapies for possible use. in public health care and future research, etc.

