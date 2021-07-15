PM urges provinces to pool funds for ex-Fata recovery





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to e-governance to ensure a better delivery system and reiterated his position that the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) would eliminate all the problems that made the elections controversial. in the past.

The prime minister said that next time he will ensure that the elections are held in such a way that even the opposition parties accept their defeat. He added that the voter fraud occurred after the polls were over and the results were announced, but the use of technology could prevent it.

Imran urged the provinces to help rehabilitate the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He revealed that the government was considering new legislation against land grabbers to ensure strict action against encroachment.

Imran had a busy day on Wednesday, attending the launch ceremony for the issuance of inheritance certificates by the government of Punjab in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the inauguration of various development projects by the Capital Development Authority, in addition to chairing a meeting on the development of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Addressing the launch ceremony, the Prime Minister stressed the need to use the latest technology to facilitate the audience. He observed that a revolution had been brought to the world by information technology which also ensured a hassle-free paperless governance system.

“The government is implementing e-governance to put an end to routine files and the paper system. For the first time, the land register is computerized to facilitate the public, ”he said, adding that in the Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC), such a system was being introduced as part of an objective. set for the month of August.

Read more: Ex-FATA still use government vehicles

Likewise, Imran pointed out, the introduction of EVM would eliminate all probing problems. In the past, he said, all elections except those held in 1970 became controversial because opposition parties raised objections to the results.

“The public will have confidence in EVMs [if these machines are used in the polling]”The Prime Minister said at the hearing.” The electronic voting machine will eliminate fraud, “he said, adding:” We will hold such an election that the opposition will accept defeat. “

The Prime Minister gave an example of the recent US elections held in November last year. He said former President Donald Trump disputed the results of the presidential election, but he could not prove his claims due to the use of the latest technology.

“We have to use technology to make things easier for people,” the prime minister said. He observed that people often face difficulties in their day-to-day lives, but IT has provided shortened solutions to various problems.

He added that it was the government’s responsibility to take hardships out of people’s lives and serve them because it was running on their taxes. “The government’s job is to provide facilities to the people,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Imran referred to the introduction of software developed in-house at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, which made the hospital’s functions paperless. With the adoption of this technology, Imran said, the theft and corruption have also ended there.

The prime minister called the issuance of a certificate of succession by NADRA a “big step” and said he expected NADRA to facilitate Pakistanis overseas as the government wanted to allow them to. participate in the general election with a sort of bulletproof vote. system.

Previously, Pakistanis living abroad had to come to Pakistan to obtain inheritance certificates. But now, legal heirs will be able to obtain inheritance certificates from NADRA within 15 days without going to court.

The initiative is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to ensure that citizens enjoy their legitimate rights without difficulty. This will reduce the litigation burden in the courts and allow heirs to access their legal rights quickly and easily.

He said that around 9 million overseas Pakistanis were the country’s asset as they had served the country economically by sending back remittances. “Now it will be easier for Pakistanis living abroad to obtain inheritance certificates,” Imran said. “The use of technology can speed up any task,” he added.

Highlighting the problems with the previous system, Imran pointed out that sometimes files were lost because fires started or the land register was burned down. “This whole system can be avoided thanks to e-governance. We want e-governance in our government.

Uprising of ex-Fata

Chairing a meeting on the reconstruction and development of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with funds provided by the Federal Government, Imran urged the provinces to contribute to the rehabilitation of the amalgamated tribal districts to ensure the prosperity of the people there.

The Prime Minister recognized the immense sacrifices made by the inhabitants of the tribal areas, now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the country and stressed that they should be given all the basic amenities.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremonies of various Capital Development Authority development projects, Imran said the government was considering new legislation against land grabbers to ensure strict action against illegal occupiers.

Imran said irregular procedures resulted in the land grabbers being released on bail, while a lesser sentence did not act as an effective deterrent against crime. “The new law will help alleviate the suffering of those victims of unlawful dispossession and ensure strict action against Qabza groups,” he said.

To counter the negative impacts of rapid urbanization, the prime minister said the government has developed a strategy, including the development of city master plans, green spaces and reforestation, solving traffic problems and l elimination of land grabbers.

(WITH APP ENTRY)

