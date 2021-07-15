Boris Johnson and co have chosen to start a culture war. Now they lost him after public reaction to racist abuse against England players Ian Murray MP





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> A mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford, who was disfigured by vandals as he and other players suffered racist abuse, drew a huge amount of goodwill messages from the public (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) In parliament, the last week of the mandate is normally used for the government to work out the details with the last day to issue a huge amount of controversial ministerial statements. It’s called taking out the trash for a reason. This year has been different with masses of controversial laws and votes tabled in parliament. I guess the government thinks the public might forget about them over the summer. By the end of the week we will have had the shameful vote to cut the overseas aid budget, a bill to implement another NHS reorganization, an immigration bill that repudiates our obligations to those most in need and in danger, and a free speech bill designed to allow those who wish to stir up division and hate the opportunity to sue organizations if they are not given a platform. form. Not to mention the new law to make it more difficult for the public to vote. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Of course, parliament should be productive until the last bell, but it’s infuriating that these terrible proposed laws don’t seem to match the current public mood. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Euro 2020 final: Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse against English footballers … Who would think it would be a good idea to revamp the NHS at a time when we need it to be supported to clear the Covid backlog, making it harder for people to vote when we should be encouraging maximum turnout, turning away those who need it most when we should welcome them with open arms, cutting back on aid when we should be maximizing our ability to help poorer countries immunize and recover from the pandemic? The national bad mood is no more evident than in the Prime Minister’s attitude towards the England football team. It doesn’t matter if you want them to dramatically win Sunday or lose cataclysmically, we can all agree that the team and management did something very special off the pitch. They are an easy team to love. Whether it’s taking a stand against racism, running successful campaigns to feed hungry children, or building community organizations to help those who need it most, they come across as superb role models. Not according to government PMs. They claim the team is simply involved in political gesture and those who boo their stance against racism should not be condemned. The Prime Minister, his cabinet and the deputies are wrong. The public response to the vile racism directed at the three black players who missed their penalties shows us that the overwhelming majority of the public disagrees with the Prime Minister and supports those who want to change society for the better. I could say, of course, that the Prime Minister putting on a hastily bought English top over his shirt and tie is the very definition of gestural politics. There are few times in history when there are opportunities to make lasting change. This is one of them and the PM missed it. Hes started a culture war instead and I’m glad he lost. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

