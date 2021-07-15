World Youth Skills Day: PM Modi reiterates importance of qualification, retraining and skills improvement | Latest India News





On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day and the sixth anniversary of the Skill India mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of training, retraining and upgrading the country’s youth. Modi said the challenges posed by the pandemic have increased the importance of World Youth Skills Day. Speaking to young people across the country on Thursday, he said: “The mission of training, re-qualifying and upgrading young people must continue unabated. Making India Aatmanirbhar through skills upgrading and retraining should be the main goal. He added that this mission needs to be accelerated as there will be a huge demand for retraining due to the rapid evolution of technology. The Prime Minister also explained how a skilled workforce has helped lead an effective battle against the pandemic. Read also | PM Modi chairs the Council of Ministers The Prime Minister said that more than 12.5 million young people have been trained under Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna. He said that developing the skills of young people of the new generation is a national requirement and a major basis for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Stressing the need for skills in everyday life, the Prime Minister said learning should not end with pay. He said that only a qualified person will grow in today’s world – this applies to both people and countries. He said that the idea of ​​India providing the world with smart and skilled workforce solutions should be at the heart of the youth training strategy. The Prime Minister also referred to the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar who emphasized the qualification of the weaker section.

