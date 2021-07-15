Wang Yi makes a presentation on China’s implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

From July 13 to 15, 2021, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN) organized the Voluntary National Reviews during the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. On July 14, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended and presented China’s implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development via video link.

Wang Yi said this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, we have adhered to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, completed the construction of a moderately prosperous society in all respects in its territory, and are now marching towards the second centenary goal of building a great socialist country in all respects.

Wang Yi said that China follows a new development philosophy characterized by innovative, coordinated, green and inclusive development. It is very much in line with the five critical dimensions of the 2030 Agenda: people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership. It is an effort to bring Chinese wisdom and solution to the cause of world development. Our main development efforts and achievements are as follows:

First, we always consider development as our first priority. China still focuses on development research and has become the only country to move from low human development category to high human development category and the only large economy to register positive growth during the pandemic, thus contributing to significantly to the global economic recovery.

Second, we adopt a people-centered philosophy. China has eliminated absolute poverty for the first time in its history, launched an effective response to COVID-19, and established the world’s largest social security network and compulsory education system. Hundreds of millions of people join the middle income group. The feeling of happiness, fulfillment and satisfaction of people continues to increase.

Third, we always put into practice our belief in the harmony between man and nature. China is committed to fostering a living community for man and nature, and always puts its words into action. We have coordinated the management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grasslands and deserts, actively implemented the Paris Agreement, improved the industrial structure and energy mix, and we are committed in a green, low carbon and circular development path.

Fourth, we embrace the trend of openness and win-win cooperation of our time. Riding the tide in the ocean of the global economy, China has made the greatest contribution to global growth for 15 consecutive years. China has built the Belt and Road with 140 partner countries and established the world’s largest platform for cooperation. Despite the pandemic, the China-Europe Railway Express is still in active service. The development of the Green Silk Road and the Digital Silk Road is gaining momentum, injecting powerful new momentum into the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Fifth, we pursue common development with all countries. China has always made progress with other developing countries by helping and supporting each other. China is committed to deepening South-South cooperation. In the face of COVID-19, China has led the largest global humanitarian operation since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, fulfilling our pledge to make Chinese vaccines a global public good and making a significant contribution to global immunization.

Wang Yi said countries around the world are suffering the severe impact of the pandemic and the cause of international development is facing unprecedented challenges. At this critical juncture, we must join hands, act with a heightened sense of responsibility and take more concrete steps to inject new momentum into the global development process.

We must prioritize development and be the practitioner of the Sustainable Development Goals. We must put our people first and see development as the fundamental way to respond to the pandemic and humanitarian crises. We must fully play the coordinating role of the United Nations and put development at the top of the global macro-political agenda. We need to align the 2030 Agenda with our national development strategies to achieve better and more sustainable development. We invite all parties to join the Africa Development Partnership Initiative jointly launched by China and African countries.

We must respect each other’s development paths and be the defender of a just and equitable international order. No country has the right to interfere in the development paths of other countries. We must adopt the vision of humanity living in a community of destiny, defend the common humanity values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, and pursue common progress in a spirit of mutual respect and mutual learning. We must practice true multilateralism, safeguard the United Nations-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and seek common prosperity through equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.

We must foster an inclusive and coordinated development environment and be the builder of an open global economy. We must rise above the small exclusive clubs, let our economies flow uninterrupted like the waters of a river, and ensure that the benefits of development flow to the people of all countries. We must stay connected, protect the multilateral trading system with the WTO as a cornerstone, and keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unhindered. China stands ready to promote the high-quality development of “Belt and Road” with all parties, advance economic integration, interconnected development and shared benefits across the world, and forge powerful synergy. between the Belt and Road initiative and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

We must focus on innovation-driven growth and be a pioneer of high-quality development. We must embrace the trend of innovation and seek new growth engines and development paths. We must pursue green and low-carbon development to give a solid pillar to the post-COVID economic recovery. We need to strike the right balance between equity and efficiency, between capital and labor, and between technology and jobs, in order to avoid new development divides.

We must meet global challenges together and contribute to a bright future for humanity. We must deepen international cooperation in the response to the pandemic, increase accessibility and affordability of vaccines, and oppose vaccine nationalism. We must respect nature, follow its laws and protect it. We must uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and fully implement the Paris Agreement. We must deepen cooperation on food security and help developing countries overcome their food challenge. China will fully support the success of a United Nations Food Systems Summit, which will be an important step towards the goal of zero hunger.

Wang Yi said that the pursuit of sustainable development is a never-ending process. China stands ready to work with all parties to deepen the global partnership for development, open up new perspectives in international development cooperation, and build a community of shared future for mankind.