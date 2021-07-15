Turkey celebrates fifth anniversary of failed Erdogan coup

A radically reshaped Turkey Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that sparked sweeping political repression and mass arrests.











On a sweet night July 15, 2016, a rebel faction of the army attempted to take over the country, using warplanes and tanks to attack government buildings.

Some 250 people – in addition to at least 24 plotters – died and more than 2,000 were injured in the chaos that followed as Erdogan rallied his supporters in the street.

Since then, the impact of the fateful night has been felt in almost every aspect of Turkish life, including education, the judiciary and rulers.

Repression over suspected coup plotters, activists, human rights defenders and political opponents helped Erdogan to further consolidate the control he has accumulated over turkey since coming to power in 2003.

But it has also complicated its relationship with traditional Western allies and dampened the climate for foreign investors over rule of law concerns.

Less than a year after the coup attempt, Erdogan held a referendum to turn Turkish parliamentary democracy into an executive presidency.

He narrowly won and has immense power in his hands, often announcing important decisions in executive orders overnight.

“Erdogan used the coup attempt to consolidate his grip on power,” said Gareth Jenkins, senior Turkey analyst.

“Disadvantages” of power

July 15 is now a public holiday, with Erdogan calling on supporters to come forward in numbers at a commemorative event in Ankara on Thursday.

Yet this centralization of power has a political downside when things go wrong, analysts warn, as they did across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having so much power also has its drawbacks: when things go wrong, like the current economic situation, it is more difficult to shy away from responsibility,” a Western diplomat told AFP.

Turkey suffers from still high inflation and the pound has lost two-thirds of its value against the US dollar since the week of the coup attempt.

Turkey claims US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen plotted the coup d’etat using members of his network in the military.

Gulen denies the accusations and insists that his Islamic movement Hizmet promotes peace and education.

Washington’s refusal to extradite Gulen has been a constant irritant to relations among NATO allies.

Massive legal proceedings

The post-coup crackdown also wiped out the ranks of the Turkish military.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that Turkey had laid off 23,364 military personnel in the fight against Gulen’s network.

More than 321,000 people have been detained in total since 2016, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Most have been released, but the scale of the detentions has had a crippling effect on Turkish politics.

Nearly 4,000 judges and prosecutors have been sacked, among more than 100,000 public sector employees dismissed or suspended because of alleged links to Gulen.

Courts have sentenced 3,000 people to life imprisonment, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency, while 4,890 defendants were sentenced for links to the attempted coup.

But on Wednesday, Erdogan showed no signs of slowing down.

“We will follow (his movement) until his last limb is neutralized,” he said.

“New Turkey”

Some observers believe Erdogan is now using his ability to survive a coup as the foundation of his legacy.

Turkey’s current borders arose out of the War of Independence waged between 1919 and 1923 and led by the founder of the secular republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Erdogan heads a party of Islamic origin and often refers to the “New Turkey” which he is building as part of his own heritage.

“The coup lays the foundation for this myth of a new Turkey,” Jenkins told AFP.

“This allows him to present himself as the protector of the state and the figurehead of the modern history of his country, and thus to shape his legacy,” said the Western diplomat.

(AFP)