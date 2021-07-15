Government begins distributing 300,000 packets of medicine for people with COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has launched 300,000 packets of drugs and vitamins for people who have contracted COVID-19 and have had to self-isolate. “From today, the government will immediately distribute free packages of vitamins and drugs for self-isolation (people infected with COVID-19) to areas at risk,” Jokowi told Merdeka Palace Thursday. President Jokowi made this known during the “Launch of Free Isoman Drug Packages (Self-isolation) for the People”. Participants at the event included the Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and Minister of Public Enterprises (SOE) Erick Thohir. “At the current stage, 300,000 packages will be distributed for those who are self-isolating in Java and Bali and will then be followed by another 300,000 packages for those outside Java,” he revealed. Related News: Government to Distribute 300,000 Packages of COVID-19 Therapeutic Drugs The government has provided three types of drug packages for people with COVID-19 in self-isolation for seven days. “This package contains vitamins for residents with positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) results but asymptomatic (OTG). This is package 1,” said the president, pointing to the box containing the drugs and vitamins. . Package 2 contains vitamins and medications for residents with positive PCR results who suffer from fever and loss of smell. “For this package, consultations and medical prescriptions are required, in particular by the doctors of the puskesmas (community health centers)”, he noted. Package 3 contains vitamins and medicines for residents with a positive PCR and complaints of fever and dry cough. The package also requires a consultation and a medical prescription. Jokowi reiterated that the implementation of the Emergency Community Activities Restriction Policy (PPKM) was necessary to stem the rate of the spread of COVID-19. “The government continues to work hard to ease the burden on those affected. Therefore, the government is providing assistance from today in the form of basic food aid through the PKH (Family of Hope Program) and social assistance in cash as well as of vitamins and drug packages, ”he revealed. Based on data from the COVID-19 task force, as of July 14, 2021, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia had reached 2,670,046, with the addition of 54,517 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily COVID-19. -19 cases recorded in Indonesia since March 2020. The country also recorded 443,473 active cases on Wednesday. The number of recoveries increased by 20,123, bringing the total to 2,157,363 people. Meanwhile, 869 people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 69,210.

