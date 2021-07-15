NAM welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support for Palestinian cause





KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and various other leaders praised their full support for the Palestinian cause at a ministerial conference of Non-Aligned Movements, sources at the conference said.

The prime minister’s name was mentioned in a political statement along with those of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rohani and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing their strong support for the struggle of the Palestinians for their rights. .

The comprehensive declaration was unanimously adopted by the July 13-14 conference, hosted by Azerbaijan, the current chairman of the 120-member movement, which was chaired by Azeri Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Beyukaga Oglu Azimove.

The declaration also incorporated Pakistan’s positions on the right to self-determination, addressing the root causes of terrorism and measures to address new and emerging threats posed by terrorist attacks on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his video statement, underlined the important role of Non-Aligned Movements (NAMs) in promoting peace and development and presented concrete proposals to address current global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Qureshi also reiterated his deep concern over the continued denial of their right to self-determination to the Indian people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as to Palestine, which is guaranteed to them by several Security Council resolutions. of ONU. He called on the international community and the Movement to work for a just, peaceful and speedy settlement of these conflicts in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the peoples of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Sources said India had campaigned intensively for the removal of the paragraph from statements praising the role of Prime Minister Khan as well as the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Iran. South Africa, but failed due to strong sentiment in their favor.

The Indians argued that a selective list of individual leaders was contrary to the principles of NAM.

After the president rejected New Delhi’s arguments, India, the sole dissenter, disassociated itself from this paragraph.

Subsequently, India found itself isolated when delegates adopted the NAM declaration by acclamation.

