Galina Kulikova: a people-to-people diplomat for Sino-Russian relations

She is the first vice-president of the Russian-Chinese Friendship Association. Since childhood, she has worked diligently for the Sino-Russian friendship. Even to this day, although her hair has turned silver, her love for China remains stronger than ever and she continues to be dedicated to this cause. When the People’s Republic of China (PRC) celebrated the 70th anniversary of its founding, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential decree awarding him the Friendship Medal. She thus became the second Russian to be decorated with this distinct honor after Russian President Vladimir Putin. She is Galina Kulikova.

President Xi Jinping decorates Galina Kulikova with the Friendship Medal

Kulikova was only 14 years old when the PRC was founded. The news of the birth of this vast republic fascinated her. Hoping to learn more about the country, Kulikova passed the exams at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations to study the Chinese language. In its second year, the Beijing Experimental Theater Troupe and the Guangdong Folk Orchestra toured the Soviet Union. She joined the tour as a performer for the performance group. During the months she spent with the group, Kulikova became good friends with young Chinese performers of the same age. “These young people were outgoing, energetic and optimistic. Every day they worked and studied hard,” Kulikova recalls. “And then I was convinced, as I am now, that China is a country with a bright future.”

Helping found the Sino-Soviet Friendship Association (which succeeded the Russian-Chinese Friendship Association) in 1957 and working there from 1960 to 1963 as head of the Country Department Eastern Socialists of the Union of Soviet Societies for Friendship and Culture Relations with Foreign Countries in 1965 and at the same time as Executive Secretary of the Central Council of the Sino-Soviet Friendship Association and that she was elected first vice-president of the Sino-Soviet Friendship Association in 1989, Kulikova has devoted her entire life to promoting friendship and cooperation between China and Russia, and has been at the vanguard of interpersonal diplomacy. In December 2012, she published a book on People’s Diplomacy between Russia and China. The book is based on the history and events of the Russian-Chinese Friendship Association and documents the seven decades of friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Russian peoples with detailed accounts and pictures. In her book, Kulikova wrote about the ancestors of the Sino-Russian friendship who made exceptional contributions, such as Ivan Arkhipov who led the Soviet expert group in China, and many who played their part in the promotion of friendly exchanges between the two countries in the 21st century. In Kulikova’s words, “I wish to document the Chinese and Russian friends I have worked with, who shine like stars in the sky.”

Kulikova is also known for her “all my life” commitment to Sino-Russian friendship. She told a reporter in an interview that “in 2012, Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang was in Russia for an official visit, during which he met with me and other representatives of the “Russian-Chinese Friendship Association. He asked me how long I had been involved in promoting Russian-Chinese friendship. I replied,” All my life. ‘How?’ he asked. I told him that I had been interested in Chinese culture since elementary school and started studying Chinese at university when I was 16 and I had started participating in the activities of the Friendship Association even before joining it in the 1960s.

Today, Kulikova continues to fulfill her role as the first vice-president of the Friendship Association. Although many years have passed, she has stuck with the commitment of a lifetime.

On April 26, 2012, then Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang met Chinese and Russian representatives from academia, education, culture, science and technology at his hotel shortly after arriving in Russia for an official visit. .

Upon hearing that she had been awarded the Friendship Medal, Kulikova humbly said that the medal was not just for her. “My first reaction [on learning about the award] was indescribable gratitude and deep pride, followed by a strong sense of responsibility. This is the highest honor bestowed by China, and it recognizes not only me, but also the Russia-China Friendship Association where I have worked for 62 years, including my tens of thousands of colleagues. They are the ones who dedicated themselves and nurtured the Russian-Chinese friendship throughout these years. Many of them have left the world and my mission is to pass the baton on to the younger generation to advance this cause. “

Today, the octogenarian remains busy with the work of the Russian-Chinese Friendship Association. When asked how long she intended to continue working for interpersonal diplomacy between the two countries, Kulikova held her medal and said: “I intend to work 100 years. is the way to be worthy of this great honor. “

First Vice-President of the Russian-Chinese Friendship Association Galina Kulikova