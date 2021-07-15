Boris Johnson’s Brexit plane once flew in promotional role after 900,000 taxpayer paint job





Boris Johnson’s Brexit plane, which cost the taxpayer nearly $ 1 million to paint, has been sent overseas once in a promotional role in the past five months. When it was announced last summer that the RAF Voyager would be repainted with a Union flag on the wing, Downing Street said it would be used to promote Britain on the world stage. The analysis carried out by the i journal shows that the plane’s only overseas flight promoting the country was at the end of January, when it took part in a flypast over Athens for Greece’s independence celebrations. The Tory Prime Minister and the Royal Family have used the plane several times since it received a new coat of paint. Johnson controversially used the jet to fly from London to Cornwall for the G7 conference which focused on climate change.





(Image: PA)

A spokesperson for Number 10 said in June 2020: The aircraft can better represent the UK to the world with a national branding, similar to that of many other prominent aircraft, while retaining its military capability in-flight refueling. Voyager was also used on several occasions to supply RAF fighter jets patrolling the North Sea. Recently he was seen flying at 16,000 feet for five hours off the coast of Lincolnshire. The covid pandemic, according to the government, has meant that the role of the plane has been “significantly reduced” as it was repainted at a cost of 900,000 to the taxpayer. The SNP deputy chief at Westminster slammed the plane, she said: “Boris Johnson was happy to throw taxpayer money on new jets, yachts and unnecessary Union Jack paint jobs, while imposing austerity cuts on the rest of us. “ RAF Voyager was reassigned in 2015, but Johnson had previously wondered why the plane was gray and had said as Foreign Secretary that he would like to have a Brexit plane to help him travel the world and promote the government’s vision of world Britain. He complained in 2018 that the RAF Voyager jet, which is shared by the Prime Minister, senior members of the Cabinet and the Royal Family, never appears to be available. A spokeswoman for the UK government told iia: “The VIP Voyager is used by the Prime Minister, senior ministers and members of the royal family for long-haul flights. “During the global coronavirus pandemic, the number of these flights has been drastically reduced. “Since its livery has been updated, the VIP Voyager continues to perform its primary military function of in-flight refueling support training and operations.” To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

