Skills development for the new generation is a national need, says Prime Minister Modi





Developing the skills of the new generation is a national need and the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is India’s skilled workforce that has contributed to an effective fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on World Youth Skills Day and six years of the Skill India mission. While education tells us what to do, skills guide us in actual operational implementation and this has been the guiding principle of Skill India Mission. So far, more than 1.25 crore of young people have been trained under the leadership of Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna, Prime Minister Modi said. Cultural connection He highlighted the importance of skills in Indian culture and underlined the link between the importance given to skills development and skill enhancement and the advancement of society. PM Modi dwelled on skills celebration traditions such as Vijayadashmi, Akshya Tritiya and Vishvakarma Pujan, where professional skills and tools are revered. Citing these traditions, Prime Minister Modi called for due consideration of skilled professionals such as carpenters, potters, metallurgists, sanitation workers, horticultural workers and weavers. Due to long periods of slavery, the importance of skills in our social and educational system has been diluted. The learning should not stop with the gain. Only a qualified person will grow in today’s world. This applies to both people and countries. He said that India providing smart and skilled workforce solutions to the world should be at the core of our strategy for training our young people. Global skills mapping Appreciating the step of mapping the global skills gap, PM Modi urged stakeholders to continually adapt, re-qualify and develop. He said this needs to be accelerated as there will be a huge demand for recycling due to the rapid development of technology. Referring to the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar who emphasized the skill of the weaker section. Modi said: The nation is realizing this visionary dream of Babasaheb through the Skill India mission. For example, programs like “Going Online As Leaders” -GOAL help the tribal people in areas such as arts and culture, crafts, textiles and digital literacy in tribal areas, leading to the entrepreneurship development among the tribal population. Likewise, Van Dhan Yojna effectively connects tribal society with new opportunities. In the days to come, we must generalize these campaigns and make ourselves and the country Aatmnirbhar through competence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/skill-development-of-new-generation-is-national-need-says-pm-modi/article35336775.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos