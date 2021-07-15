List of social assistance requested by Jokowi to be disbursed in July





Suara.com – What social assistance was disbursed in July? Check out the full explanation below. Social assistance paid in July during the PPKM President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for social assistance disbursement in July, following the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM). Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said President Jokowi urged social protection through social assistance to be stepped up this week. Read also:

Reinforced PKKM emergency blocking, Kalimalang route monitored smoothly This is certainly linked to the limited activities of commercial actors, in particular tourism, transport, education, cultural arts and social sectors. INFOGRAPHIC: How to register MSMEs for BLT Here are a number of welfare benefits to look for in July: Pre-employment card

This month, the government plans to reopen the pre-employment card program. This time the government will provide funds of up to 10 trillion rupees with a target of 2.8 million beneficiaries. Grocery card

To date, the total beneficiaries of the Basic Food Card is 15.93 million Beneficiary Families (KPM). However, the government plans to increase the number of beneficiaries to KPM 18.8 million. With the Basic Food Card, KPM will receive aid worth Rp 200,000 per month bulan Family Hope Program (PKH)

According to the president’s instructions, the distribution of PKH will take place in early July. Sri Mulyani also said that PKH’s third quarter disbursement will be made three months at a time this time. Previously, in the second quarter, there were 9.9 million beneficiaries of KPM PKH with a total disbursement of 13.96 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the government is targeting 10 million PKH beneficiaries. Social assistance in cash (BST)

The government has targeted up to KPM 10 million to receive the BST program. BST’s target will be specifically for those who have not received assistance from the Basic Food Card and PKH. Each BST KPM beneficiary will later receive a grant of R300,000 per month. So the total that will be issued by the government is about Rs 6,100 billion for the 2 month BST period. BLT desa days

BLT village funds will be distributed to poor and disadvantaged families in the village. Each beneficiary of the BLT village fund will receive aid worth IDR 300,000 each month. In this July disbursement, the government targets BLT beneficiaries of village funds to reach KPM 8 million after the previous period had channeled KPM 5 million. This is the information regarding social assistance paid in July. It is hoped that this aid fund will later help the community cope with the emergency PPKM which will last until July 20, 2021. Contributors: Hillary Sekar Pawestri Read also:

Essential workers can still get to Jakarta after 10 a.m., Polda’s pretext is still on trial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/07/15/113404/daftar-bantuan-sosial-yang-diminta-jokowi-cair-bulan-juli The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos