Jokowi launches 300,000 medicine kits for residents of Isoman in Java-Bali





Jakarta – Government starting today, distribute free drug packages to self-isolating COVID-19 positive residents. There are 300,000 packages of medicines to be distributed in the risk areas of Java and Bali. “In order to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the PPKM emergency policy is inevitable. The government continues to work hard to ease the burden on the affected community. Therefore, the government is providing assistance from today, in the form of basic food aid through PKH and through social assistance in cash, as well as assistance with vitamin packages and medicines like this one. here, ”said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the Launch of the Free Isoman Medicine Package for the People, which aired on Setpres’ YouTube channel on Thursday (7/15/2021). “The government from today will immediately distribute packages of vitamins and drugs for self-isolation free in areas at risk,” he continued. Jokowi said there were 3 packs of medicine that were distributed. Package 1 is for residents without symptoms (OTG), package 2 is for residents with symptoms of fever and loss of smell, and package 3 is for residents with symptoms of fever and dry cough. “There are three types of self-isolating medication packages that we will distribute for seven days each. Package 1, Package 1 contains vitamins for residents with positive PCR without symptoms or OTG. Parcel 2, then parcel 2 contains vitamins and drugs for residents with positive PCR accompanied by complaints of heat and loss of smell.For this package requires a consultation and a medical prescription, especially later the list of centers Then package 3, along with vitamins and medicines for residents with PCR positive with complaints of fever and dryness cough will also require consultations and prescriptions from doctors, ”explained Jokowi. He continued, later, the distribution of free medicine packages will not only be carried out in Java and Bali. About 300,000 packets of drugs, said Jokowi, will also be distributed outside of Java and Bali. “For the current stage, 300,000 packages will be distributed for those who isolate themselves on the islands of Java and Bali. Then, this will continue with 300,000 other packages for those who are outside Java”, did he declare. (mae / fjp)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5644089/jokowi-luncurkan-300-ribu-paket-obat-untuk-warga-isoman-di-jawa-bali

