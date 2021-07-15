Ties with China to strengthen, Russian lawmaker says





The assistance Russia and China have given each other during the pandemic highlights the strength of bilateral ties, a senior Russian official said, calling for closer cooperation between neighbors. Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council, said that the restoration of normal flow of cross-border trade is strongly sought by both sides. “The two countries have lent a hand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. As they say in China, to give coal to a neighbor during a snowfall,” Kosachev said in a virtual meeting between Russian and Chinese regional officials on Tuesday. “We have sent humanitarian cargo, medical specialists. We have effectively coordinated efforts to repatriate citizens and regimes at border checkpoints,” he said of the cooperation that began at the start of the year. the pandemic. “Further improvement in cooperation in this area is still being sought, given the need to restore the normal pace of cross-border trade. He noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Russia Good Neighbor and Friendly Cooperation Treaty. “This treaty has played the most important role in establishing a new model of bilateral relations, while encompassing many centuries of positive experience of our interaction,” he said. “This is a historic document, and it serves as a basis for practical work on the whole field of Russian-Chinese cooperation.” Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held video link talks on June 28 and jointly announced the extension of the treaty beyond its scheduled expiry in February 2022. With the treaty, the two countries have entered a new era of strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership, characterized by even greater mutual support in all fields, Kosachev said. High level meetings He said the strength of the ties has been demonstrated by the intensity of Russia-China high-level meetings that have been maintained throughout, as well as the record level of bilateral trade of nearly $ 108 billion. Kosachev stressed that interparliamentary ties have played an important role. A central element of the interaction is the interparliamentary commission on cooperation between the Federal Assembly of Russia and the National People’s Assembly of China, established in 2005, he said. “On the Russian side, we confirm our willingness to develop the format of the committee, including, hopefully, the next committee meeting this fall,” Kosachev said.

