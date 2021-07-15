Imran Khan’s visit to strengthen Pakistan-Uzbek trade and economic relations: Razak Dawood





Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit (July 15-16) to Uzbekistan will boost trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking about the visit, the trade adviser, who was in Tashkent to attend the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting ahead of the prime ministers’ visit, said the two sides are expected to sign a number of joint venture agreements. and memoranda of understanding (MOU).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent.

The trade adviser said during the JMC held on the 14th, where the two sides discussed ways and means of cooperation in the fields of railways and transport (trucking), as well as to relax customs procedures.

He said the joint Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Council meeting was also held in Tashkent on Wednesday during which Pakistani businessmen and their counterparts from Uzbekistan had a good discussion to strengthen bilateral business activities.

Meanwhile, Pakistani businessmen, who had traveled to Tashkent, to attend the meeting of the Pakistan-Uzbek Business Council appreciated the vision and policies of the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. to strengthen trade and trade relations with the Central Asian republics. (Cars).

Muhammad Riaz, a Pakistani businessman from Citrus Industry, said the Commerce Ministry provided a good opportunity for them to interact with Uzbek businessmen, which will help promote regional trade.

We plan to leverage $ 90 billion in savings. This is a good initiative from the government of Pakistan, he added.

Ismail Abdullah, another Pakistani businessman, said his company was already exporting textile chemicals to Uzbekistan and the visit will help further increase trade.

He praised the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for seizing a good opportunity and said such B2B meetings have increased exports.

These markets should be explored because they are very close to us, he said, adding that other countries in the CAR including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan should also be explored for bilateral trade.

Ibad Farooq from the food business said that they also export food flavorings and other products to Uzbekistan.

He also appreciated the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that it was for the first time that such a delegation of businessmen had visited Tashkent.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Ahmad Warraich, former senior vice-president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed interest in exporting pharmaceutical products to Uzbekistan.

Muhammad Usman, CEO of Marhaba Laboratories, said the trade conference will have a positive impact on bilateral trade and cooperation for mutual benefit.

We are already marketing our products in Uzbekistan and want to further increase our exports, he added.

Khurshid Barlas, chairman of the RCCI Regional Trade Committee, said it was a late but very important event.

He said it was after 15 years that a head of government from Pakistan was visiting Uzbekistan, an important country in the region. He said that with a lot of acceptability from Pakistan to Uzbekistan, there was less availability of products in the country.

He said the discussion between the two sides should focus on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other important issues such as communication and logistics to ensure easy access to Pakistani products in the Uzbek market.

Courtesy: APP

