Varanasi Secures Projects Worth 1,583 Cr, PM Modi Says City Becomes Medical Center | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered valuable development projects 1,583 crore to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He said before the visit that these projects will further improve the living comfort of the people of Kashi and the whole Poorvanchal region. “After a long interval, I had the chance to meet you all directly. I bow my head in front of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Ma Annapurna,” Prime Minister Modi said in his IIT-BHU ground speech. “Whatever happens for the development of Banaras, everything is happening by the blessings of Mahadev (Lord Shiva). Kashi has shown that he never gets tired, he never stops even in times of crisis. With resilience, Kashi faced the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) crisis with courage, ”he added. He said Varanasi is becoming a medical center throughout eastern UP. “Work is underway to set up 550 new oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh,” he added. The Prime Minister arrived Thursday morning at LBS Airport in Varanasi. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Modi ahead of the speech and, in his inaugural address, said his regular advice for effective management of covid-19 has been praised by various countries around the world. “Projects worth around 10,300 crore have been completed over the past seven years and projects worth around 10,200 crore is underway, ”the chief minister said. One of the highlights of the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister is an ultramodern Rudraksh congress center. Built with the help of Japan, Rudraksh will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences, thereby attracting more tourists and businessmen to the city, the prime minister said. Watch: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Rudraksh’ in Varanasi No less than 108 Rudraksha have been installed in this convention center and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night. Other key projects to be inaugurated today include a multi-level parking lot in Godaulia, ro-ro ships for tourism development and a three-lane sky bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. These projects are worth in total approximately 744 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a bunch of other projects and public works, including the Competence and Technical Support Center of the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under of the Jal Jeevan mission, and a mango and integrated vegetable packing station in Karkhiyanv. This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to his Varanasi constituency since the start of his second term in 2019. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON 1,583 projects worth 1,583 cr, according to PM Modi, city becoming medical center “data-param-href =” https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/varanasi-gets-rs -1-583-cr-worth-projects -pm-modi-says-city-becoming-medical-hub-101626330069960.html? Utm_source = fb & utm_medium = social & utm_campaign = ht_AMP “aria-label =” facebook “data-param-app_id = “387606842082586” width = “29” height = “27”>



