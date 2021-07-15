Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Uzbekistan for two-day visit





Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives with his entourage in Uzbekistan. Photo: APPPM Imran Khan arrives in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit. FM Qureshi, federal ministers and a delegation of businessmen accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan, Uzbekistan to focus on bilateral relations, with special emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Uzbekistan on Thursday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prime Minister Khan, on his arrival, was greeted at the airport by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Speaking at the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Forum, Prime Minister Khan said the two countries share historical cultural ties, adding that the economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan should be promoted.

He spoke about the rapidly changing environment in Afghanistan, calling for peace in the country.

“Peace in Afghanistan is vital for the region,” he said. “Trade with neighboring countries will ensure the improvement of the standard of living of our peoples.”

The prime minister said the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway project would lead to a revolution in the region, adding that Islamabad wanted peace in Afghanistan.

The PM arrives with his entourage

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan had arrived in the country, accompanied by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Minister of Information Technology Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Atif Khan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi joined Tajikistan after concluding his official visit.

“The talks between the two leaders will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity,” Radio Pakistan said of the meeting.

“The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.”

Shortly after his arrival, the Prime Minister visited the Uzbekistan National Monument and laid a wreath.

The two sides are expected to sign various memoranda of understanding and agreements in various fields.

Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Razak Dawood is already in Tashkent with a delegation comprising 135 business leaders from the country to discuss trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

International Conference in Uzbekistan

The international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities ”is held at the special initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev from July 15-16.

The great power forum aims to strengthen the historically close and friendly ties, trust and good neighborliness between Central Asia and South Asia for the benefit of all peoples and countries of the two adjacent regions.

In addition to Prime Minister Khan, the conference will be attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, foreign ministers and high representatives of Central and South Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of international and regional organizations making authority, global financial institutions and companies, and international think tanks. tanks dedicated to the two regions.

Read more: Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference

During breakout sessions and plenary sessions, the forum will discuss possibilities to promote initiatives aimed at developing trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with a view to further deepening regional connectivity.

The agenda will include the implementation of specific cooperation projects and programs, improving the interaction in tourism, education, health, science and culture, ensuring the stability and security of the two regions.

