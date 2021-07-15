Imran Khan visits Uzbekistan to strengthen trade ties





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the first ever Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent. Khan was invited to a two-day trip to Uzbekistan by their President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He will lead a high-level delegation comprising top Pakistani businessmen.

The objective of this trip is to increase bilateral relations with special emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan began by thanking the warm welcome he received upon his arrival earlier today. He also spoke of the mutual historical, spiritual and cultural heritage that Pakistan and Uzbekistan share.

While talking about economic growth and interests, Imran Khan expressed how disappointed so many businessmen back home were that they could not join the delegation for this forum, as such is the interest and the enthusiasm they have for Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister also explained the mutual benefits that the two countries will enjoy. He reassured the people of Uzbekistan that this connection is only the beginning of many other business interactions between the two countries.

Mutual interests

With its economic development, Pakistan will provide Uzbekistan with exposure to its 216 million people as well as access to the rest of the world through seaports. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be able to develop in the Central Asian market, Uzbekistan being one of the largest states in Central Asia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Tashkent, upon his arrival he was received by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.

The railway project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan will play a key role in this development. The proposed 573 km railway project will link the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, via the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, to the city of Peshawar, in northern Pakistan. Therefore, the peace and political stability of Afghanistan are equally important to both countries. Air connectivity will also improve as Pakistan operates flights to and from Uzbekistan.

Imran Khan also said that a good reason to come here is to visit Bukhara and Samarkand as I am a history student.

Other commitments

A number of agreements / memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed between delegations aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry informed.

The PM will also participate in a conference on regional connectivity in Central and South Asia: challenges and opportunities at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan. Ministers from other countries as well as representatives of international organizations and international financial institutions, including think tanks and academics, are expected to attend the conference.

The two countries also held the 6th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIGC) and the inaugural session of the Joint Business Council (JBC) on July 14 in Tashkent.

This is the third time that Prime Minister Imran Khan has met the President of Uzbekistan. The two leaders had previously met twice at the BRI Forum in Beijing and the SCO Summit in Bishkek. They also held a virtual bilateral summit earlier in April.

