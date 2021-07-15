Sindh Irrigation Minister accuses Imran Khan’s government and IRSA of severe water shortage





ANI | Updated: July 15, 2021 2:58 PM IST

Sukkur [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): Provincial Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Sial on Wednesday accused Imran Khan’s federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) of the continuing acute water shortage in Sindh and Balochistan. Sial added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ignoring farmers’ problems, The News International reported. Speaking to media at the Guddu Dam, Sial said the National Assembly Standing Committee discussed the issue of water quotas, while more than three million acres (MAF) of Sindh water was retained by the federal government. He said Sindh and Balochistan faced severe irrigation water shortages and accused IRSA of helping other provinces steal Sindh’s water share. He called on the relevant authorities to investigate and report the facts to the nation, The News International reported. Due to the lack of potable water in Balochistan, the number of hepatitis cases has risen sharply in the region.

In addition, per capita water availability in Pakistan has declined by 400%, from 5,600 cubic meters in 1947 to around 1,038 cubic meters in 2021, said Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen. Hamid. Noting that Pakistan was the fifth most populous country in the world, she said the water scarcity was a “very serious threat” that will worsen by 2025, leaving very little water to use. She also pointed out that insufficient water supply further worsens food security in the country. In addition, water quality is another issue and Pakistan is among the top 10 countries with the highest number of people living without access to safe drinking water. Earlier this week, experts warned that a famine-like situation could arise in Pakistan due to water scarcity across the country if the problem is not addressed The shortage of water, the report said. Water in the country has sounded the alarm after rivers dried up due to low rainfall. If new water reservoirs are not created and water wastage is not stopped, Pakistan will face a famine-like situation. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-sindh-irrigation-minister-blames-imran-khan-govt-irsa-for-acute-water-shortage20210715145833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos