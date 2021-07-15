Trading with China can be a delicate balance, but the rewards can outweigh the risks – Andrew Milligan





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Andrew Milligan is a board member of the Asia Scotland Institute and a director of various charities. Three sectors, technology, food and the environment summarize the risks and opportunities. They featured significantly in China’s latest five-year plan, alongside its vision to become an advanced economy by 2035. President Xi Jinping’s new development philosophy aims at technological leadership; build a large, well-functioning domestic consumer market; and move from being the world’s largest carbon emitter to carbon neutrality by 2060. The technological battle will intensify in the 2020s. China is paying huge sums to national champions involved, for example, in quantum computing or photonics. Scottish businesses and universities should look to capitalize on the growing Western response. For example, the U.S. National Security Commission on AI has proposed investing $ 40 billion in R&D, while the U.S. Senate has passed a $ 250 billion bill aimed at countering the technological ambitions of AI. China. In March, the Chancellor of the Exchequer pledged that public investment in R&D will reach a record 22 billion per year by 2025, with new bodies such as the Advanced Research and Invention Agency funding the high-risk, high-yield scientific research. The UK must do more; despite being ranked fifth in the Global Innovation Index in 2019, R&D spending lags behind other countries. In Scotland, all eyes will be on the details of the Scottish National Investment Bank’s (SNIB) missions when they are made public, and whether the Scottish Government provides sufficient financial support to the intellectual ecosystem of our universities and centers of education. ‘innovation. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter One area where Scotland faces opportunities is food and drink. China needs to import huge amounts of food, not only because it is home to 20 percent of the world’s population, experiencing ever-increasing easy urbanization, but also because of multiple problems with its agricultural sector, including diseases, floods, water pollution and work. shortages. This helps to explain the growing demand for high quality food and drink from other countries. China is now the world’s largest importer of food products, and this trend is set to grow rapidly; it was the UK’s seventh largest export market in 2019. China has announced the twin goals of achieving peak carbon neutrality by 2030 and neutral carbon emissions by 2060. As these goals compare poorly to other countries, it would not be surprising to see revised targets announced at COP26. Although Beijing has implemented new policies on nuclear power and renewable energy, its reliance on coal power is a major concern. Nevertheless, the environment is a major area where cooperation can and should take place – pollution knows no borders. Pragmatic cooperation is on the agenda, as demonstrated by the first China-EU high-level environment and climate dialogue that took place in February. Scotland may have few candidates in the EV field, but energy storage, wind farms, grid controls, emissions monitoring or green finance are another matter. No one doubts that there are complex financial, moral and political issues associated with doing business with China. It is a serious competitor in some areas, but there are pragmatic reasons to cooperate in others. Scottish businesses and universities should seek to take advantage of the focus on R&D in the UK and its allies, to export high-quality food and beverages to affluent Chinese consumers and to cooperate on related environmental issues. with COP26. These are just a few examples of the delicate balance we will face over the next decade between recognizing security risks while fostering extensive contact between our countries at an individual level. Andrew Milligan is an independent economist and investment consultant to several organizations. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Asia Scotland Institute and director of various charities.

