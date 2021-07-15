Now see ‘Aarti’ in Ganga Ghats on cruise, Ro-Ro ships as PM Modi opens it in Varanasi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate development projects worth several crores to his parliamentary constituency, including health, education, clean water and traffic during his visit to the parliamentary constituency on Thursday. The PM will also inaugurate a cruise to promote tourism in Varanasi. Tourists from all over the world come to Varanasi to get a glimpse of the glory and spirituality of the famous Ganga Aarti. The view of the 84 Kashi ghats, encompassing spirituality, religion and history, also fascinates people. Now tourists will be able to see it all while sitting on a state-of-the-art cruise. Information on the spiritual and religious history of all the ghats seated in the cruise will also be obtained through audio-videos. Apart from this, two Ro-Ro tourist boats will also float on the Ganga River in Varanasi, which will be used for public transport and daytime tourism. Not only domestic but foreign tourists also visit Kashi in large numbers every day. From now on, an ultramodern cruise and two Ro-Ro boats with a capacity of about 200 people will facilitate the tourists. From now on, two Ro-Ro boats will take tourists to the various ghats of Varanasi, these boats are named after Swami Vivekananda and Sam Manik Shah. Varanasi division commissioner Dipak Aggarwal said ro-ro boats will also be used for public transport, so there will be less traffic on the road. Ro-Ro ships and cruises will not only operate in the morning and evening at Ganga Ghats, they will also navigate the Ganga River during the day so that people can travel for their daily work. These boats will operate on the PPP model. If you want, you can book it as part of a special tour package and take it to places like Shool Tankeshwar, Kaithi Chunar, etc. The interior of the cruise will contain religious and spiritual views of Kashi as well as the history and heritage of Kashi. Inside the cruise there is a large screen to give information to tourists. The audio video will also be played on the screen. With an aerial view of 84 Ghats from Assi Ghat to Adikeshav Ghat, information about the history, religious and spiritual significance of Ghats will be shown and told to tourists. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/now-see-aarti-at-ganga-ghats-on-cruise-ro-ro-boats-as-pm-modi-throws-it-open-in-varanasi-3964658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos